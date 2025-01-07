Mustangs tie record for consecutive wins with 17 straight to open second half

The Melfort Mustangs continued the second half how they started the first half running their winning streak to 27 consecutive games.

The streak matched one set by the Humboldt Broncos over a decade ago.

The Melfort Mustangs upped their winning streak to 17 games, which tied the mark set by the 2011-2012 Broncos, with a 3-0 win over the Millionaires in Melville on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Kristian Coombs earned his second consecutive shutout against Melville by stopping all 21 shots he faced.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Logan Belton, Brayden Westlund and Will Munro scored for the Mustangs.

Ben Laurette made 24 saves for the Millionaires.

As of Jan. 6 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division and SJHL with a record of 28-4-0-0 with 56 points, 13 points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in both the division and league. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 15-18-1-0 with 31 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 7-21-3-2 with 19 points.

The Mustangs ran their winning streak to 16 straight games, tying the mark set by the 2022-2023 Battlefords North Stars with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Melville Millionaires in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 3.

Coombs stopped all 14 shots he faced for the Mustangs to record his second shutout of the season.

The game was scoreless after the first and second period.

Belton had a pair of goals for the Mustangs and Ashton Hutchinson added the other Melfort goal.

Laurette stopped 24 shots for the Millionaires.

Melfort was in North Battleford to face the North Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 7, results were not available.

La Ronge earned a split with the Bombers with a 5-3 shootout win on Sunday, Jan. 5 in Flin Flon.

Hudson Cameron scored the winner for La Ronge in the third round of the shootout.

Tait Donkin, Vinny Di Iulio, Brett Boucher and Jacob Cossette scored for La Ronge in regulation.

Luke Lepper, Keefe Gruener, Anthony Piccininno and Ryder Ringor responded for the Bombers in regulation.

Graham Brown made 34 saves for La Ronge; Matthew Kieper made 34 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves opened their second half with a 10-4 loss to the Bombers in La Ronge on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and the Bombers led 7-3 after the second period.

Connor Frost, Tyson Matthews, Cole Thomas and Ryan Silzer scored for the Ice Wolves.

Carter Cormier, Leighton Carruthers, Ringor and Gruener each had a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Nathan Schafer and Joey Lies added the other Bombers goal.

Logan Falk made 36 saves in just over 31 minutes of action for La Ronge before he was replaced by Brown who made 22 saves.

Kieper made 40 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks closed their weekend home-and-home with the Battlefords North Stars with a 4-3 overtime loss in Nipawin on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Brayden Nienaber scored the winner for the North Stars 2:04 into the extra frame.

The North Stars led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Carter Anderson, Will Whitter and Eric Hoiness scored for Nipawin in regulation.

Josh Knittig, Nikita Ivaschchenko and Elijah Anderson responded for the Battelfords in regulation.

Gage Roberts made 26 saves for Nipawin; Justen Maric made 28 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks opened their second half with a 4-2 loss to the Battlefords North Stars in North Battleford on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the North Stars led 2-1 after the second period.

Eric Hoiness and Carter Anderson scored for Nipawin.

Seth Dragan, Colton Getzlaff, Anderson and Ivaschchenko responded for the North Stars.

Nathan Claydon made 42 saves for Nipawin; Justen Maric made 29 saves for the Battlefords.

Nipawin was in Flin Flon to face the Bombers on Wednesday, Jan. 8, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Jan. 10, the Yorkton Terriers are in Melfort on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Hawks are in Kindersley to play the Klippers on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12.