Mustangs take first two games of playoff series with Klippers

Melfort took a 2-0 lead with a 6-1 win in Melfort on Saturday, March 22.

The Klippers led 1-0 after the first period and the Mustangs led 5-1 after the second period.

Zac Somers had a pair of goals for Melfort; Logan Belton, Ashton Paul, Ashton Hutchinson and Danton Cox added the other Mustangs goals.

Madden Mulawka made 15 saves for Melfort; Cody Jaman made 33 saves for Kindersley.

The Mustangs won Game 1 against the Klippers 5-2 in Melfort on Friday, March 21.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Reilley Kotai had a pair of goals for Melfort: Tristan Ziola, Hutchinson and Nicholas Andrusiak added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Mulawka made 18 saves for Melfort; Brett O’Halloran made 32 saves for Kindersley.

The Klippers and Mustangs met in Kindersley on Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26, results were not available.

Mustangs win multiple league awards

For the first time in his career as Melfort Mustangs coach Trevor Blevins has been named SJHL Coach of the Year. Blevins was one of several league award winners from the Mustangs as announced by the SJHL on March 19.

Blevins followed up a Canterra Seeds Cup title with another solid season with the Mustangs finishing first in the Sherwood Division and the SJHL with a record of 46-8-0-2 with 94 points, the 46 wins was a Mustangs record.

The Mustangs had the top power play and penalty kill, and a goal differential of +98, 22 goals better than the No. 2 team.

The Mustangs 20-year-old defenseman and WHL veteran Nic Andrusiak was named SJHL Defenseman of the Year. Andrusiak, who is from Tisdale. Andrusika played 24:25 per game and finished with a Plus/Minus of +23.

Reilley Kotai was the Top Scorer with 77 points in 53 games, two points ahead of Jaron Senoyers of the Yorkton Terriers.

The other winner of an award from teams in the region was La Ronge Ice Wolves defenseman Rylan Silzer who was Saskatchewan Player of the Year. Silzer, who is from Swift Current, finished third among SJHL defenceman in points and averaged 25:15 minutes per game.

Silzer registered 42 points in 49 games with 54 penalty minutes.

The Flin Flon Bombers Matthew Kieper was name both Goalie of the Year and SJHL MVP. The last time one player won both the MVP and Goaltender of the Year was in 2021-22 when Humboldt’s Rayce Ramsay earned the honour.

The Forward of the Year was Desnoyers, the Rookie of the Year was Max Chakrabarti of the Weyburn Red Wings and the Most Sportsmanlike Player was the Melville Millionaires Jaden Iyogun.