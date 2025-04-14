Mustangs sweep Terriers and await opponent in SJHL final

The Melfort Mustangs are awaiting their next opponent after sweeping the Yorkton Terriers in the SJHL semifinals.

As of April 14 the Weyburn Red Wings lead the Flin Flon Bombers 3-2 in the other semifinal with Game 5 scheduled for April 14.

The Mustangs completed their sweep of the Terriers with a 3-1 win in Yorkton on Wednesday, April 9.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Mustangs led 1-0 after the second period.

Zac Somers, Reilley Kotai and Nicholas Andrusiak scored for the Mustangs.

Tate Schofer scored the lone goal for the Terriers.

Kristian Coombs made 18 saves for the Mustangs; Ethan Farrow made 19 saves for the Terriers.

Melfort took a 3-0 series lead with a 4-3 win over the Terriers in Yorkton on Tuesday, April 8.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Mustangs led 3-2 after the second period.

Ashton Hutchinson, Ashton Paul, Somers and Kotai scored for Melfort.

Jye Zawatsky, Carter Briltz and David Coyle scored for the Terriers.

Coombs made 17 saves for Melfort. Callum Creig made four saves in just over 21 minutes of action for the Terriers before he was replaced by Farrow who made 12 saves.

When the other series is decided the schedule for the Canterra Seeds Cup will be determined.