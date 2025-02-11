Mustangs sweep rival Hawks in home-and-home

The Melfort Mustangs snapped their two-game losing streak with four wins last week including a sweep of their rival Nipawin Hawks.

Melfort swept the Hawks in their home-and-home with a 2-1 win over Nipawin in Nipawin on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Reilley Kottai scored the winner in the three-round shootout for Melfort.

Logan Belton scored the lone goal for Melfort in regulation.

Conor Ryan scored the lone goal for Nipawin in regulation.

Madden Mulawka made 19 saves for Melfort; Gage Roberts made 28 saves for Nipawin.

Mefort opened their rivalry home-and-home with the Hawks with a 6-0 win over Nipawin in Melfort on Friday, Feb. 7.

Mulawka stopped all 14 shots he faced to record the shutout for Melfort.

Bryson Aikens, Tristen Ziola, Zaden Sadlemyer, Nolan Patterson, Ashton Hutchinson and Belton scored for the Mustangs.

Roberts made 31 saves for Nipawin.

As of Feb. 10 the Mustangs are in first in the Sherwood Division and SJHL with a record of 36-7-0-0 with 72 points, six points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in both the league and the division, the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 18-22-1-2 with 49 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 9-29-3-3 with 24 points.

In their other game last week the Mustangs defeated the Weyburn Red Wings 5-2 in Melfort on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Sadlemyer had a pair of goals for Melfort; Belton, Hutchinson and Zac Somers scored for the Mustangs.

Matthew Edwards and Liam Fitzgerald responded for the Red Wings.

Mulawka made 19 saves for the Mustangs; Angelo Zol made 35 saves for Weyburn.

The Mustangs snapped their short losing streak with a 31- win over the Terriers in Yorkton on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The Mustangs led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Will Munro, Sadlemyer and Somers scored for the Mustangs.

Thomas Ries responded for the Terriers.

Mulawka made 27 saves for Melfort; Callum Creig made 33 saves for Yorkton.

The Red Wings were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Thursday, Feb. 13, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves split their two-game set with the Weyburn Red Wings in La Ronge with a

5-3 loss on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Alex Mack, Taite Donkin and Nathan Da Silva scored for La Ronge.

Jerome Maharaj, Braigh LeGrandeur, Ryde Romelaare Luke Schrader and Edwards responded for the Red Wings.

Logan Falk made 31 saves for La Ronge; Ty Matanovich made 26 saves for Weyburn

The Ice Wolves opened their two-game set the Weyburn Red Wings in La Ronge with a 4-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday, Feb. 7.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 3-1after the second period.

Grayden Perozni, Owen Turner, Hudson Cameron and Donkin scored for the Ice Wolves.

Lucas Schmid and Edwards responded for the Red Wings.

Logan Falk made 24 saves for La Ronge; Zol made 40 saves for Weyburn.

The Hawks opened their week with a 3-0 win over the Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The win by Nipawin snapped a 26 game point streak for Flin Flon.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Nipawin led 2-0 after the second period.

Gage Roberts stopped all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout for Nipawin.

Carter Anderson, Mason Karakochuk and Eric Hoiness scored for NIpawin.

Kenneth Marquart made 29 saves for the Bombers.

The Hawks were in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Tuesday, Feb. 11, results were not available.

The Red Wings are In Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Feb. 14 and the Notre Dame Hounds are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The Mustangs are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 15.