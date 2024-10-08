Mustangs suffer first loss and Hawks earn first win of SJHL season

The Melfort Mustangs picked up their first loss of the season and the Nipawin Hawks picked up their first win of the season last week in the SJHL.

As of Oct. 7 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 5-1-0-0 with 10 points, one point ahead of the second place Flin Flon Bombers. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 2-3-1-0 with five points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 1-6-0-0 with two points.

Melfort closed the home-and-home with the Millionaires with a 4-3 overtime win in Melville on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Austin Shepherd scored the winner 1:39 into the extra frame for Melfort.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Millionaires led 3-2 after the second period.

Reilley Kotai, Nolan Roberts and Ty Thornton scored for Melfort in regulation.

Jadon Iyogun, Caden Drury and Jackson Lee responded for Melville in regulation.

Madden Mulawka made 14 saves for the Mustangs; Loic Morin made 21 saves for the Millionaires

The Mustangs picked up their first loss of the season with a 3-1 loss to the Millionaires in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Millionaires led 3-0 after the first and 3-1 after the second.

Thornton scored the lone Mustangs’ goal.

Simon Parini, Jadon Iyogun and Cohen Swan scored for Melville.

Kristian Coombs made six saves in just over seven minuted before being replaced by Mulawka, who made three saves, to finish the first period. Coombs returned in the second period and stopped all 13 shots he faced. Morin made 22 saves for Melville.

La Ronge closed thier two game set against the North Stars with a 4-3 loss in North Battleford on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The North Stars led 3-1 after the first period and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert, Hudson Cameron and Rylan Silzer scored for La Ronge.

Anthony Campbell, Bryce Boughen, Jackson Allan and Braden Nienaber responded for the North Stars.

Logan Falk made 30 saves for La Ronge; Matthew MacArthur made 27 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves opened their two game set against the North Stars with a 4-2 loss in North Battleford on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Ice Wolves led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Taite Donkin and Nathan Da Silva scored for La Ronge.

Jordan Grill, Colton Getzlaff, Nikita Ivaschenko and Elijah Anderson scored for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 8, results were not available.

Graham Brown made 34 saves for La Ronge; Matthew MacArthur made 21 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks closed their three game road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Will Whitter and Mason Karakochuk scored for the Hawks.

Cyprus Smith-Davis and Luke Dekay each had a pair of goals for Weyburn: Max Chakrabarti, and Ethan Dekay added the other Weyburn goals.

Corben Schnurr made 37 saves for Nipawin; Angelo Zol made 34 saves for Weyburn.

Nipawin picked up their first win of the season with a 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Oct. 4.

Carter Anderson scored the winner for the Hawks 1:08 into the extra frame.

The Hawks led 2-1 after the first and 4-1 after the second.

Anderson, Mark Lafleur, Finley Radloff and Whitter scored for the Hawks in regulation time.

Kaelan Whittingham had a pair of goals for Estevan while Kent Moores and Odin George added the other regulation time goals.

Tyson Endall made 41 saves for Nipawin; Benjamin Polhill made 17 saves for the Bruins in just over 29 minutes of action before being replaced by Liam Hallet who made 13 saves.

The Hawks opened their road trip with a 5-0 loss to the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Hounds led 1-0 after the first and 3-0 after the second.

Spencer Boros stopped all 23 shots he faced to record the shutout.

Nick Beatty had a pair of goals for the Hounds while DJ Freigang, Vincent Palmarin and Marko Djordevic added the other Notre Dame goals.

Tyson Endall made 26 saves for Nipawin.

The Mustangs and Flin Flon Bombers play a home-and home this weekend. The teams meet in Flin Flon on Friday, Oct. 11 and in Melfort on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Millionaires are in La Ronge for two games on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Hawks are in Yorkton to face the Terriers on Friday, Oct. 11.