Mustangs run win streak to 12 straight with Christmas break approaching

With the Christmas break coming the Melfort Mustangs ran their personal win streak to 12 games as they prepare for a home-and-home with their archrival next weekend.

As of Dec. 16 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division and SJHL with a record of 23-4-0-0 with 46 points, 12 points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in the Sherwood and 11 points ahead of the Battlefords North Stars in the league. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 13-15-1-0 with 29 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 7-17-2-2 with 18 points.

Melfort ran their winning streak to 12 straight with a 5-2 win over the Humboldt Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Mustangs led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Ashton Hutchinson had a pair of goals for Melfort; Logan Keup, Reilly Kotai and Austin Shepherd added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Oakley McIlwain and Jacob Strizzi responded for the Broncos.

Kristian Coombs made 21 saves for the Mustangs. Edouard Gauthier made 27 saves for the Broncos in just over 47 minutes before he was replaced by Ty Matanovich who stopped all five shots he faced.

The Mustangs opened their home-and-home with the Humboldt Broncos on Teddy Bear Toss night at the Northern Lights Palace.

The Mustangs came back from a 2-0 deficit after the first period as Hutchinson led things off with the Teddy Bear Toss goal in the second.

The Broncos led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Hutchinson, Zaden Sadlemeyer and Zac Somers scored for Melfort.

Jeter Kort aand Marik Mamic responded for the Broncos.

Coombs made 19 saves for Melfort; Gauthier made 33 saves for Humboldt.

The Mustangs were in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Dec. 17, results were not available.

The Ice Wolve earned a split of their home-and-home with the Hawsk witha 3-0 win over Nipawin in Nipawin on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Graham Browns stopped all 20 shots he faced to earn the shutout for La Ronge.

Dylan Nazareth, Owen Wilkinson and Taite Donkin scored for the Ice Wolves.

Nathan Claydon made 18 saves for Nipawin.

Nipawin opened their home-and-home with the Ice Wolves with a 7-4 win in La Ronge on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Hawks led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Conor Ryan and Carter Anderson each had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Will Whitter, Ashton Tait and Vito Biondi III added the other Hawks’ goals.

David Vitt, Ryder Demko, Zane Normand and Jacob Cossette responded for La Ronge.

Gage Roberts made 35 saves for Nipawin.

Logan Falk made five saves in just over 13 minutes for the Ice Wolves before he was replaced by Brown who made 21 saves.

The Hawks opened their week with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Yorkton Terriers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Carter Briltz scored the winner for Yorkton a 1:22 of the extra frame.

The game was tied 3-3 after the first period and the Hawks led 5-3 after the second period.

Brady Seabrook, Aiden Bruce, Conor Ryan, Whitter and Anderson scored for Nipawin in regulation time.

Briltz, Thomas Ries, Keenan Ingram, Thierry Laliberte and Jaye Zawatsky responded for Yorkton in regulation.

Nathan Claydon made 27 saves for Nipawin; Ethan Farrow made 36 saves for Yorkton.

Nipawin was in Flin Flon against the Bombers on Tueday, Dec. 17, results were not available.

The Sherwood Division will be playing against each other in a pair of home-and-homes to wrap up the season before the holiday break this weekend.

The Hawks and Mustangs will meet in Nipawin on Friday, Dec. 20 and in Melfort on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Bombers and Ice Wolves will meet in La Ronge on Friday, Dec. 20 and in Flin Flon on Saturday, Dec. 21.