Mustangs run win streak to 10 games with sweep of Ice Wolves

The Melfort Mustangs ran their win streak to 10 straight games with a sweep of a home-and-home with the La Ronge Ice Wolves last weekend to remain tops in the Sherwood Division and SJHL.

As of Dec. 9, the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division and SJHL with a record of 21-4-0-0 with 42 points, 11 points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in the Sherwood and nine points ahead of the Battlefords North Stars in the league.

The Bombers are on a nine-game winning streak of their own.

The Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 13-14-1-0 with 27 and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 6-16-1-2 with 15 points.

Melfort ran their winning streak to 10 straight games with an 8-0 win over the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Affiliated Player and Prince Albert Minto Josh Henry made 37 saves to record the shutout

The Mustangs led 5-0 after the first period and 7-0 after the second period.

Zac Somers, Nolan Roberts, Ashton Hutchinson, Tristin Ziola, Will Munro, Reilley Kotai, Bo Eisner and new acquisition Ashton Paul scored for the Mustangs.

Graham Brown made six saves for the Ice Wolves in just over 12 minutes before he was replaced by Logan Falk who made 17 saves.

The Mustangs ran their winning streak to nine games with a 6-1 win over the Ice Wolves in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 6 to open the teams weekend home-and-home.

Reilley Kotai had a hat trick for the Mustangs; Zac Somers, Logan Belton and Zach Turner added the other Melfort goals.

Mason Bueckert scored both goals for the Ice Wolves.

Kristian Coombs made 17 saves for the Mustangs; Logan Falk made 17 saves for La Ronge.

Melfort opened their week with a 5-1 win over the Estevan Bruins in Melfort on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Mustangs led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the first period.

Kotai had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Nolan Patterson, Zayden Sadlemeyer and Kaleb Binner added the other Melfort goals.

Cade Kennedy had the lone goal for Estevan.

Kristian Coombs made 21 saves for Melfort; Benjamin Polhill made 25 saves for Estevan.

Nipawin closed their two-game set with the Estevan Bruins with a 4-3 overtime win in Nipawin on Saturday, Dec 7. The win was Nipawin’s third consecutive at home.

Eric Hoiness scored the winner for Nipawin 4:08 into extra time.

The Bruins led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Carter Anderson, Ashton Tait and Konnor Watson scored for Nipawin in regulation.

Kieran Ronan, Chase Holt and Ewan Rennie responded for Estevan in regulation.

Nathan Claydon made 32 saves for Nipawin; Polhill made 27 saves for the Bruins.

Nipawin opened their two-game set with the Bruins in Nipawin with a 5-3 win on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Hawks led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Finley Radloff had a hat trick for the Hawks; Eric Hoiness and Jack Drake scored the other Nipawin goals.

Cole Robertson, Luke Hgan and Kent Moors responded for the Bruins.

Gage Roberts made 22 saves for Nipawin; Polhill made 26 saves for Estevan

The Hawks opened their week with a 3-1 loss to the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The game was scoreless after one period and the Ice Wolves led 3-2 after the second period.

Will Whitter scored the lone Hawks’ goal.

Zane Normand, Hudson Cameron and Grayden Perozni scored for the Ice Wolves.

Nathan Claydon made 39 saves for Nipawin; Logan Falk made 30 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Yorkton Terriers were in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Tuesday, Dec. 10, results were not available.

The Hawks and Ice Wolves have a home-and-home this weekend with the teams meeting in La Ronge on Friday, Dec. 3 and in Nipawin on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Mustangs and Humboldt Broncos also have a home-and-home this weekend with the teams meeting in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 13 and in Humboldt on Saturday, Dec, 14.