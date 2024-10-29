Mustangs pick up third regulation loss of SJHL season

The Melfort Mustangs picked up their third loss in regulation time to close out their week in the SJHL. Despite the loss the Mustangs are still first overall in the entire SJHL as defending champions.

As of Oct. 28, the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 10-3-0-0 with 20 points, seven points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third with a record of 5-8-1-0 with 11 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 2-10-1-0 with five points.

The Mustangs closed their southern road swing by picking up their third regulation time loss of the season 5-3 to the Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Red Wings led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Ty Thornton, Zaden Sadlemeyer and Nolan Roberts scored for the Mustangs. Ethan DeKay and Jaxson Ruthven scored a pair for Weyburn; Turner McIntyre added the other Red Wings goal.

Kristian Coombs made 22 saves for Melfort; Dazza Mitchell made 43 saves for the Red Wings.

Melfort opened their southern road swing with a 4-3 win over the Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Oct. 26. The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Reilley Kotai had a pair of goals for Melfort including the game winner in the third period. Zac Somers and Austin Shepherd added the other Mustangs’ goals. Carter Onrait, Kieran Ronan and Cade Kennedy scored for the Bruins.

Madden Mulawka mad 29 saves for the Mustangs; Kyle Kelsey made 21 saves for the Bruins.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 4-0 shutout win over the Battlefords North Stars in Melfort on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Coombs stopped all 32 shots he faced to record the shutout for the Mustangs.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first and 2-0 after the second period.

Nolan Patterson, Zayden Sadlemeyer, Logan Belton and Bo Eisner scored for the Mustangs.

Justen Maric made 22 saves for the North Stars.

The Bombers were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Oct. 30, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves closed their two game set with the Battlefords North Stars in La Ronge

with a 5-4 loss on Saturday, Oct. 26. The North Stars led 3-2 after the first and 5-2 after the second.

Hudson Cameron, former Minto Taite Donkin, Rylan Silzer and Mason Bueckert scored for the Ice Wolves. Jackson Allan, Josh Knittig, Treycen Wuttunee, Nikita Ivashchenko and Elijah Anderson scored for the North Stars.

Graham Brown made 19 saves in just over 30 minutes for La Ronge before he was replaced by Logan Falk who stopped all 17 shots he faced. Maric made 30 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves opened their two game set with the Battlefords in La Ronge with a 5-3 loss on Friday, Oct. 26. The North Stars led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Seth Dragan, Nathan Da Silva and Cole Thomas scored for the Ice Wolves. Lucas Schoenborn had a pair of goals for the North Stars, Jace Rask and Rylan Williams and Ivaschchenko added the other Battlefords’ goals.

Graham Brown made 33 saves for La Ronge; Maric made 23 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 6-5 loss to the Yorkton Terriers in La Ronge on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The Ice Wolves led 3-1 after the first period and the game was tied 5-5 after the second period.

Jacob Cossette had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Sage Roberts, Tyson Matthews and Dmitri Toporowski scored the other La Ronge goals. Vinay Junek scored the game winner for Yorkton in the third period. William Leonard and Dustin Renas each had a pair of goals for the Terriers while Evan Auld added the other Yorkton goal.

Logan Falk made 32 saves for the Ice Wolves; Ethan Farrow made 24 saves for Yorkton.

The Ice Wolves were in Humboldt to face the Broncos on Tuesday, Oct. 29, results were not available.

La Ronge was in Wilcox to face the Notre Dame Hounds on Wednesday, Oct. 30, results were not available.

The Hawks lone game of the week was a 7-3 loss to the Notre Dame Hounds in Nipawin on Friday, Oct. 25 on the night Greg Classen’s jersey was retired by Nipawin. The Hounds led 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second period.

Adrien Fox, Mason Karakochuk and Konnor Watson scored for Nipawin in the third period.

Neka Jean had a pair of goals for the Hounds; Brandon Meyers, Marko Djordjevic, Riley Rich-Holden, Ripley Garden and Ian Buors added the other Notre Dame goals.

Tyson Endall made nine saves in just over 25 minutes of action for the Hawks before he was replaced by Gage Roberts who made 11 saves. Spencer Borsos made 43 saves for the Hounds.

The Melville Millionaires were in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 29, results were not available.

La Ronge is in Melville to play the Millionaires on Friday, Nov. 1 and in Churchbridge to play the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 2.

