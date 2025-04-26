Mustangs look to close out Red Wings in Game 5 of SJHL final

The SJHL could see its first repeat champion in almost a decade when the Melfort Mustangs meet the Weyburn Red Wings at the Northern Lights Palace on Sunday.

The Mustangs have a 3-1 lead in the series after 1-0 and 5-1 wins over the Red Wings in Weyburn. The two teams split the first two games in Melfort, with Weyburn taking the opener 2-1 and the Mustangs evening the series with a 3-0 win in Game 2.

Logan Belton had the lone goal for Melfort as the Mustangs outshot Weyburn 25-12 in Game 3. Kristian Cooms earn the shutout win for the Mustangs.

Zac Somers led the way in Game 4 with a goal and two assists. His second period marker also stood up as the game-winner. Nolan Roberts, Ty Thornton, Zayden Sadlemyer and Danton Cox had the other goals for Melfort. Max Chakrabarti had the lone goal for Weyburn.

The Mustangs are looking to become the first team since the 2015-16 Melfort Mustangs to repeat as league champions. Before that, the Yorkton Terriers won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

This is Weyburn’s first appearance in the league final since 2012 when they lost to the Humboldt Broncos.

Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Game 6 will be played on Wednesday in Weyburn if necessary.