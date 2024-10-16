Mustangs and Hawks to meet for first time this season Saturday

The Nipawin Hawks and Melfort Mustangs are set to renew their rivalry this weekend.

The two clubs meet for the first time this season on Saturday. The Mustangs remain in first place in the Sherwood Division as of Oct. 14 with a record of 6-2-0-0 with 12 points, one point ahead of the second place Flin Flon Bombers. The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 4-4-1-0 with nine points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 1-7-1-0 with three points.

Melfort earned a split with the Bombers in their home-and-home set with a 4-1 win at the Northern Lights Palace on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Reilly Kotai, Logan Belton, Jacob Giacobbo and Kaleb Binner scored for Melfort. Anthony Piccininno responded for the Bombers.

Kristian Coombs made 29 saves for Melfort; Kenneth Marquart made 32 saves for Flin Flon.

Melfort opened their home-and-home with the Bombers with a 6-3 loss in Flin Flon on Friday, Oct. 11. Flin Flon led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Danton Cox, Zayden Sadlemeyer and Binner scored for the Mustangs. Former Raider Carter Anderson and Koen Seft each had a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Wyatt Stinson and Carter Cormier added the other Bombers’ goals.

Coombs made 34 saves for Melfort; Massimo Urbani made 27 saves for Flin Flon.

La Ronge lost the final game of their two game home stand against the Melville Millionaires 5-0 on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Loic Morin stopped all 32 shots he faced to earn the shutout for Melville. Graham Brown made 28 saves for La Ronge.

The Millionaires led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period. Jaden Iyogun had a pair of goals for Melville with Caden Drury, Leo Jewitt and Ryan Roetheke adding the other Millionaires goals.

The Ice Wolves opened their two game set with Melville with a 4-1 win in La Ronge on Friday, Oct. 11. The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Rylan Silzer, Zane Normand, Hudson Cameron and Matthew Kim scored for La Ronge. Boston Harkness responded for Melville.

Brown made 45 saves for La Ronge; Nick Gennette made 11 saves for the Hawks in just over 27 minutes of action before he was relieved by Morin who stopped all nine shots he faced.

The Hawks closed their week with a 3-1 loss to the Terriers in Yorkton on Friday, Oct. 11. The Terriers led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Eric Hoiness scored the lone Hawks’ goal. Dustin Renas, Thierry Laliberte and Jye Zawatsky responded for the Terriers.

Gage Roberts made 32 saves for Nipawin; Callum Creig made 25 saves for Yorkton.

The Hawks opened their week with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ice Wolves in Nipawin on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Silzer scored the winner for La Ronge 2:41 into the extra frame.

The Ice Wolves led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period. Will Whitter had a pair of goals for the Hawks and Konnor Watson added the other Nipawin goal in regulation. Grayden Perozni, Nathan Da Silva and Dmitri Toporowski scored for La Ronge in regulation time.

Tyson Endall made 30 saves for Nipawin; Graham Brown made 31 saves for La Ronge.

The Weyburn Red Wings were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 16, results were not available.

The Hawks are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Friday, Oct. 18. The Kindersley Klippers are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Hawks and Mustangs play their first game of the season against each other on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Nipawin.