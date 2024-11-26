Mustangs and Hawks games postponed because of weather

Weather played a part in the SJHL season for the first time this season last week.

The Melfort Mustangs had their game against the Terriers in Yorkton postponed on Tuesday, Nov. 19 because of weather, a make up date has not been announced by the league. The Nipawin Hawks were also supposed to face the Battlefords North Stars in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and that game was also postponed with no make-up date announced.

As of Nov. 25, the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 16-4-0-0 with 32 points, the La Ronge Ice Wolves and Flin Flon Bombers each have 25 points, the Ice Wolves are in third place because of their record of 12-11-1-0 is not as good as the Bombers record of 12-9-1-0,. The Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 3-14-1-1 with eight points.

Melfort wrapped up their two-game set in Kindersley with a 3-1 win over the Klippers on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Mustangs led 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Logan Belton, Reilley Kotai and Austin Shepherd scored for Melfort.

Jaxon Herchak had the only goal for Kindersley.

Madden Mulawka made 43 saves for Melfort; Brettt O’Halloran made 38 saves for Kindersley.

The Mustangs opened their two-games in Kindersley with a 4-3 win over the Klippers on Friday, Nov. 22.

Melfort led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Zac Somers, Zayden Sadlemyer, Belton and Kotai scored for the Mustangs.

Dawson Karol had a pair of goals for the Klippers with Ethan Hilbig adding the other Kindersley goal.

Kristian Coombs made 27saves for Melfort; Cody Jaman made 23 saves for Kindersley.

Melfort was in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Tuesday, Nov. 26, results were not available,

The Humboldt Broncos earned a split of their two-game set in La Ronge with a 4-2 win over the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert and Cole Thomas scored for the Ice Wolves.

Marek Mamic had a pair of goals for Humboldt; Josh Sale and Connor Miller added the other Broncos’ goals.

Logan Falk made 42 saves for La Ronge; Edouard Gauthier made 47 saves for Humboldt.

The Ice Wolves opened their two-game homestand against the Humboldt Broncos with a 2-1 win in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 22.

The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the furst period and La Ronge led 2-1 after the second period.

Taite Donkin and Bueckert scored for La Ronge.

Gabriel Filion responded for the Broncos.

Graham Brown made 51 saves for the Ice Wolves; Gauthier made 21 saves for Humboldt.

The Flin Flon Bombers swept their home-and-home with the Hawks with a 5-2 win in Nipawin on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first and 4-1 after the second period.

Van Taylor and Finley Radloff scored for the Hawks.

Cole Tanchak had a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Leo Seitz, Anthony Piccininno and former Raider Carter Anderson added the other Bombers goals.

Gage Roberts made 50 saves for Nipawin; Matthew Kieper made 30 saves for Flin Flon.

Nipawin opened their home-and-home with the Bombers with a 5-1 loss in Flin Flon on Friday, Nov. 22.

The Bombers led 4-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

The Hawks’ Carter Anderson scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Former Raider Carter Anderson, Rydor Ringor, Luke Lepper, Joey Lies and Keefe Gruener responded for the Bombers.

Nathan Claydon made 13 saves for the Hawks in just over 13 minutes of action before he was replaced by Gage Roberts who made 31 saves.

Kenneth Marquart made 15 saves for Flin Flon.

The Battlefords North Stars were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Tuesday, Nov. 26, results were not available.

The Battlefords North Stars are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Nov. 29.

The Yorkton Terriers are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Nov. 29, the Hawks are in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 30.