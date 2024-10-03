Mustangs among three remaining unbeaten teams in SJHL

The Melfort Mustangs are one of three undefeated teams remaining in the SJHL along with the Yorkton Terriers and Melville Millionaires after the second week of the season.

Melfort swept a road trip to Estevan and Weyburn to remain undefeated.

As of Sept. 30 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood with a record of 4-0-0-0 with eight points, the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 2-1-1-0 with five points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 0-4-0-0 with no points.

Melfort finished their road trip with a 2-1 win over the Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The game was scoreless after the first and Melfort led 2-1 after the second.

Zayden Sadlemeyer and Zach Turner each scored their first goals with the Mustangs.

Luke DeKay responded for the Red Wings.

Kristian Coombs made 33 saves for Melfort; Angelo Zol made 29 saves for Weyburn.

The Mustangs opened their road trip with a 2-1 win over the Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Sept. 27.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Logan Belton had both goals for Melfort.

Reed Gramlich scored the lone goal for Estevan.

Madden Malawka made 27 for the Mustangs; Benjamin Polhill made 23 saves for Estevan.

La Ronge closed their home-and-home with the Bombers with a 5-2 loss to Flin Flon in La Ronge on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Bombers led 4-2 after the second period.

Zane Normand and David Vitt scored for the Ice Wolves.

Keefe Gruener had a pair of goals for Flin Flon, Ryder Ringor, Evin Bossel and Leo Seitz added the other Bombers goals.

Logan Falk made 41 saves for La Ronge; Massimo Urbani made 12 saves for Flin Flon.

The Ice Wolves opened the home-and-home with a 4-3 win over the Bombers in Flin Flon on Friday, Sept. 27.

Hudson Cameron scored the winner for La Ronge 1:17 into the extra frame.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and 3-3 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert, Normand and Cameron scored for the Ice Wolves in regulation time.

Austin Montgomery-Parsons, Seitz and Ringor responded for the Bombers in regulation time.

Falk made 39 saves for La Ronge; Kenneth Marquart made 25 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks closed their road swing with a 6-1 loss to the North Stars in North Battleford on Saturday, Sept. 28. The game was the first since North Stars head coach and general manager Gary Childerhose resigned earlier this week, Martin Smith and Owen Lamb handled coaching duties for the North Stars.

Battlefords led 1-0 after the first and the game was tied 1-1 after the second.

Former Minto Van Taylor scored his first SJHL goal for Nipawin.

Elijah Anderson, Anthony Campbell, Braden Nienaber, Rylan Williams, Treycen Wuttunee and Kobie Anderson responded for the North Stars.

Corben Schnurr made 33 saves for Nipawin; Connor Baumbach made 25 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks opened their road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Klippers in Kindersley on Friday, Sept. 27.

Nipawin led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Spencer Chestolowski and Mason Karakochuk scored for Nipawin,

Cam Perlinger, Cobe Perlinger, Ethan Hilbig and Will Christian had goals for the Klippers.

Cam Perlinger scored one of his goals on one of two penalty shots chances he had in the third period.

Tyson Endall made 29 saves for Nipawin; Brett O’Halloran made 25 saves for the Klippers.

The Hawks were in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Thursday, Oct. 3, results were not available.

Nipawin is in Estevan to play the Bruins on Friday, Oct. 4 and Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Saturday, Oct. 5.

La Ronge is North Battleford to play the North Stars on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Melville Millionaires are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Oct.4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.