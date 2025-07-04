Music to a city’s ears: Jazz Festival returns to Saskatoon

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

One of the most popular annual events in Saskatoon will be taking over parks and venues across the city for 10 days and nights. Here are a few things to know about the 38th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, which runs from July 3-12:

‘A last-minute town’

After a slower pace in the spring, ticket sales have picked up over the last month, executive director Shannon Josdal said.

Josdal is hopeful those increased sales continue, saying entertainment goers in the city tend to show up closer to showtime.

“We are very excited for the festival and hopeful that the city of Saskatoon is living up to its reputation as a last-minute town,” Josdal added.

In 2022 and 2023, attendance numbers dropped with the exception of the free programming. In 2024, the festival had its most successful ticketed show ever, with Melissa Etheridge and Jewel taking the stage.

Josdal said while ticket sales in June were comparable to some of the sales in 2024, economic impacts were felt in March, April and May. Early ticket sales are important, Josdal has said, especially because of the large amount of deposits and expenses required long before the festival runs.

The global economic market has also played a factor in operations. The festival had to reduce its budget by about 16 per cent to remain responsive and work within the market, with Josdal saying rising costs are a growing challenge that constantly gets more difficult.

Victoria Park

Victoria Park will serve as the main festival site for ticketed programming from July 9-12, while a range of events run across the city from July 3-12.

Headline or co-headline performers on the main stage include Allison Russell and William Prince (July 9); Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-a-Whirl Band, as well as Barney Bentall (July 10); Chantal Kreviazuk, Paula Cole, and Sophie B. Hawkins (July 11); and Lake Street Dive along with Katie Tupper (July 12).

Josdal stressed that while Victoria Park is a large space, there is a capacity limit, so people should grab tickets while they can.

The Strictly Jazz Series

The Bassment hosts performances from July 3-6 at 8 p.m. each day.

Hutchison Andrew Trio (July 6); Jill Barber (July 5); Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (July 4); and Anthony D’Alessandro Quartet featuring Benny Benack III (July 3) will each be performing during the week at ticketed events.

Josdal said the Jill Barber and Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio shows were early sellouts.

“All of the club shows with limited capacity venues are selling very, very well,” Josdal added.

Broadway Theatre

The Broadway Theatre is hosting two performances: the Joshua Redman Quartet on July 8 and Paris on the Prairies on July 9.

Paris on the Prairies is presented by the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra. These are also ticketed events.

Free programming

A variety of free programming takes place over the 10 days.

Events at Victoria Park include Yoga in the Park, Oral Fuentes Reggae Band, Toon Town Big Band and the Saskatoon Youth Jazz Orchestra.

The Maurice Drouin Lounge is hosting three performances at the Alt Hotel: Gillian Snider Trio (July 4), Hot Club Saskatoon (July 5), and Jazzkatoon (July 11).

Other free events take place daily at spots including Remai Modern, The Wetlands Amphitheatre, KW Nasser Plaza, River Landing, and Little Stone Stage.

Supporting local

Josdal said she wishes she could see every performance, but pointed to a few shows like the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Lake Street Dive and William Prince as some highlights.

She stressed that the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is a mandate-driven registered charity organization. Josdal said the organization gives back to the community, offering services like the Carehome Outreach program and the Jazz in Schools program, which help to make jazz and music more accessible in the community.

“We are locally owned, locally operated, over 450 local volunteers chipping in to produce this festival every single year… It’s a very local endeavour. There’s no LiveNation involved.”