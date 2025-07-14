Music, Burgers, and a big-hearted community at Mr Mikes charity BBQ

Crowds filled the Mr Mikes parking lot on Monday for the sixth annual Grillin’ for the Greater Good Charity barbecue, an event that has grown from humble beginnings into a signature fundraiser supporting YWCA Prince Albert’s affordable housing efforts.

The family-friendly event served up burgers, live music, and a sense of purpose, with all proceeds going toward the YWCA’s programs and a new 20-unit affordable housing complex planned for the city.

“This event just keeps getting bigger and better every year,” said David Hambleton, the YWCA’s fund development officer. “It started as a small outdoor gathering during COVID, and now it’s become something people look forward to, not just for the food and music, but for the chance to help their community.”

Attendees lined up for $10 burger combos; a classic burger alone usually costs around $18, but for the event, guests received a burger, a pack of chips, and a drink at the reduced price combo, thanks to support from Mr Mikes and partners like Lake Country Co-op. Under sponsor tents, guests enjoyed their food at outdoor tables.

“Whatever we are is because of the community,” said Davinder Singh, general manager of Mr Mikes. “This is our way of giving back, saying thank you for the support Prince Albert has shown us over the past 12 years.”

Singh said customers begin asking about the next charity BBQ as soon as the current one ends. “This year, excitement was heightened by recent wildfire donations Mr Mikes had made for evacuees, reinforcing the restaurant’s commitment to giving back.

For the YWCA, the event is a crucial fundraiser. “Prince Albert is a hub for central and northern Saskatchewan,” Hambleton explained. “We have people coming here from smaller communities, newcomers, women, and youth, all looking to build a life. Affordable housing is essential to meet the need.”

Funds from the event will help support shelter operations, youth homes, newcomer programs, and the YWCA’s ambitious housing project, set to break ground soon.

As the music played and the barbecue smoke drifted through the crowd, one message rang clear: this was a day of food, fun, and neighbours lifting each other up.