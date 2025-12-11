Museum Musings: Paddockwood Red Cross Outpost Hospital

Fred Payton

At the conclusion of the First World War, the employment and residential needs of the men who had served in the armed forces became an issue for the federal government. For those men who were looking to take up agricultural responsibilities, there were two primary locations in western Canada which were considered to be appropriate. One of these was an area to the north of Edmonton, Alberta, but the better location was north of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. It was reported in May of 1920 that the local Soldier Settlement Board had placed 900 new settlers in northern Saskatchewan, most of them in and around Paddockwood.

Although the land was reported to be excellent for farming, it was very isolated. Roads were few, and those that did exist were not easy to travel. A return trip to the nearest large community, Prince Albert, could not be accomplished in less than three days. As there was no hospital, clinic, or doctor in the newly opened agricultural community, illness or accident would result in long periods of suffering and, too often, would be fatal.

In January 1920, a meeting of the Soldier Settlement Board, the Victorian Order of Nurses, and the provincial Red Cross resulted in a plan being devised which might address the issue of the lack of medical care in these remote communities. Money had been left over from funds which had been raised by the Red Cross for relief work amongst the soldiers fighting overseas. It was agreed that these funds could be used to provide relief for the soldiers who were attempting to start their new lives.

The Soldiers Settlement Board would work with the Red Cross to meet the needs of these returning soldiers, as well as in the interests of Canadian colonization, in the areas around Paddockwood, and areas north and south of Tisdale. The Victorian Order of Nurses, which had been established specifically for such purposes, advised through their chief superintendent, Mrs. Harrington, the “hearty cooperation” of that agency provided that the need could be clearly shown, and that arrangements could be made to secure a building and site in which to carry out the service. Through the work of the field supervisors and the home branch of the Soldiers Settlement Board, data was established regarding the need, and a promise was made to ensure that the settlers would provide a building which would be built according to regulation plans.

Photo Courtesy Bill Smiley Archives

The Paddockwood Red Cross Outpost Hospital in 1949.

The provincial Red Cross, at a subsequent meeting in Regina agreed to take on the responsibility of equipping the hospitals, and to meet any deficits incurred in the maintenance of the facilities over the first two years of operation.

The community of Paddockwood was consulted at a meeting, with Colonel F.J. O’Leary and a number of Prince Albert men attending to outline the plan. The community was encouraged to provide the site and a suitable building, to which they agreed.

Fund raising began almost immediately. It having been determined that the site and building would cost in the neighbourhood of $2,000 (about $32,500 in today’s terms), the community set out to raise $1,000 with the citizens of Prince Albert agreeing to raise the other $1,000. Colonel O’Leary, superintendent of the Settlement Board, addressed the Prince Albert Rotary Club in April, seeking their assistance in raising Prince Albert’s portion. He noted how desperately the hospital was needed, and reported that the settlers had already cut most of the logs for the building. It was noted that the project was being watched closely by those in other provinces, and that it had the support of the local medical fraternity and the Red Cross. The club quickly passed a motion to call a public meeting to consider the matter.

At a public meeting held shortly thereafter, it was stated that the area, comprising 30,000 square miles (nearly 77,700 square kilometres), had 800 settlers, and that the women amongst those settlers were exposed to unnecessary distress. Miss Margaret McKillop of the home branch of the Settlement Board explained that the hospital would be a pioneer of its kind, with the settlers putting up the building and the Red Cross equipping it and maintaining a nurse for a two-year period. All that was required would be for the people of Prince Albert to assist with the interior finishing and other work on the building.

The hospital would have four beds in the main ward, living quarters for the nurse, and a kitchen. It could also include living quarters for a teacher, which would make it easier to secure a quality teacher for the community.

Dr. Stephen MacMillan spoke from the perspective of the medical profession. He noted that the trails off the main road were often impassible, and there was no communication to help guide the doctors in finding the correct trail. With the hospital located on the main Paddockwood road, it would be much easier and quicker for the doctor to attend to the patient.

Other local persons addressed the meeting which, at the end, established a committee to raise the necessary funds as quickly as possible. The committee included P.W. Mahon, C.F. Clare, R.H. Hall, G.H. Carr, A. Elliott, the Reverend J.W. McIntosh, Canon J.I. Strong, and the MLA, Charles McDonald.

A large advertisement appeared in the Prince Albert Daily Herald on April 29th, 1920, advertising the need for money to help fund the outpost hospital. It noted that the project was “a worthy object” and asked the readers if they would help. The community, it declaimed, would be canvassed the following Monday, with lists opened at the Post Office, City Hall, and Avenue and Empress Hotels.

Another supportive article appeared in the Daily Herald that same day, indicating that the “new Paddockwood Hospital” would attract more rapid settlement.

On May 3rd, the Daily Herald carried an editorial strongly advocating for, and supporting, the canvass to raise the necessary funds. It pointed out that the Red Cross had sponsored the project, and that support was being provided for it by the Soldier Settlement Board and the Board of Trade. It called the new hospital an “advance post in the attack by modern humanity on the kingdom of pain”. It further encouraged all the pioneer settlers to recall the difficulties they had faced when no medical assistance was available to them, and suggested that the younger generation be open to the “universal call of the brotherhood of mankind”.

On May 4th, the newspaper carried a story indicating that the canvass for funds had been successful in Prince Albert. At the close of the canvass the previous day, $1,066 had been raised. Some subscriptions were still outstanding, suggesting that the total may easily reach $1,350. (The eventual total was $1,421.) A building committee comprised of Charles McDonald, F.J. O’Leary, and Louis Campbell took control of the money with the intention of ensuring that it was expended in accordance with the published objective.

Meanwhile, the Paddockwood canvass was continuing to show strong support, with $600 already raised, and more to come. Canvassing in the area had been slower than expected due to the distance between residents and the poor spring roads.

Although good progress was being made with respect to stock-piling the materials for construction of the hospital, construction had been delayed while the community awaited information on the route the new railway through the community was to take. However, accommodation for the nurse had been found, and Miss Reeve, a graduate of the Saskatoon hospital had been employed to serve the community.

It was not until early June that a site was finally chosen for the hospital. At the same time, a work committee was formed. Members of the hospital committee included Mrs. I. McLean, L.E. Merrill, J.P. O’Hea, and J. Telfer. They were joined at their meeting by members of the Prince Albert committee, Major F. J. O’Leary, Charles McDonald, and Louis Campbell, as well as builder Andrew Holmes who offered some suggestions based upon his experience. Charles McDonald, the MLA, who was by profession a druggist, announced that he would donate the drugs for the first year free of charge.

By September 28th, the Daily Herald was able to report that building had been erected and was being assessed as having a worth of $5,000. It was a two-storey structure with a basement, and reportedly well furnished. There had been some difficulty in the construction as all the material had to be brought by horse team from a distance of 30 miles at a cost of $16 a load.

The hospital was formally opened at a low-key event held on October 1st. A large gathering of residents and visitors attended, including Charles McDonald, Mr. and Mrs. George Carr, A. Horne, the Reverend G. Dorey, Miss Margaret McKillop, Mrs. Neeley, Miss Hall, C.F. Clare, Mr. and Mrs. Renuart, Dr. and Mrs. Miller, Colonel J.H. Lindsay, and Major and Mrs. F.J. O’Leary. Committee member, Mr. Telfer, ensured many of the local people were able to attend by picking them up and delivering them in his car.

Reg Dunster, who served as a board member from its opening until its closing, was also in attendance. His wife will be remembered for donating the first bed to be used in the hospital. (I remember her for her wonderful steak and kidney pie!)

After the brief opening ceremony, a tea was served, and in the evening a dance was held to celebrate the opening of the hospital. But while this was the official opening of the hospital, the actual opening had occurred on September 28th, when Nellie Hambleton was admitted and delivered the first baby to be born there, her son Hugh.

Many babies would follow, including the first twins, Henry and Bill Jeffs. There were also many stitches sewn through human skin, and minor surgeries performed, including tonsillectomies. The hospital was deemed a huge success, leading to the opening of twenty-five other outpost hospitals in Saskatchewan.

Although the hospital became connected to the outside world shortly after the telephone came to Paddockwood in 1931, it was never connected to power, sewer, or water.

After the Second World War, when roads had been improved, vehicles had become more reliable, and communication systems had improved, the need for the outpost hospital had served its purpose. In July, 1949, the first Red Cross outpost hospital in the British Empire closed for good. But it still remains alive in the memories of those whose family members were so well served by it.

