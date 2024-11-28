MUSEUM MUSINGS: MARGE NAINAAR AND THE MULTICULTURAL COUNCIL

Fred Payton

The week just past, November 16th to November 24th, was Saskatchewan Multicultural Week, an opportunity to celebrate multiculturalism in the communities in our province. Saskatchewan was the first province in Canada to enact multiculturalism legislation, recognizing the right of every community to retain its identity, language, traditional arts and sciences for the mutual benefit of its citizens. The Multiculturalism Council of Saskatchewan was founded on November 22nd, 1975, for the development and promotion of these multicultural values.

One of my earliest memories of Marge Nainaar stems from one of the annual celebrations of Multicultural Week. Along with another person, she approached me in the Gateway Mall. Likely in regard to a survey she was conducting, she asked me what I thought was the best thing about multiculturalism. I never hesitated, responding immediately “the food”.

Through the years, I have gained a greater appreciation of multiculturalism, but I would probably still reply “the food”.

Marge Nainaar was born in Durban, South Africa, where she trained as a teacher. She came to Canada with her husband, Sundras, and together they settled in Canwood. Marge quickly became actively involved in Canwood’s community life, before her incredible energy resulted in a need for her to become actively involved in numerous organisations in Prince Albert.

Although mainly known for her involvement with immigrants and multicultural activities, Marge contributed to numerous other activities. I knew her as a member of the Correctional Service of Canada’s Citizens Advisory Committee. While a member of that committee, she organized the first Multicultural Council within a Canadian penitentiary.

Within the larger community, she was involved in the organisation of the Prince Albert chapter of the Council of Women, served on a steering committee organising the establishment of a youth centre, helped to establish the Share-a-Meal programme, serving on its board for several years. She was also president of the Prince Albert Mental Health Association, during which she successfully lobbied the provincial government to establish an office and staffing in Prince Albert.

Prior to the establishment of what is now Saskatchewan Polytechnique, Prince Albert had a Community College. Marge served as the chair of the Board for a period of time. She taught fashion modelling and deportment for numerous local people, even training some of the young women who took part in the competition for Miss Winter Festival.

In addition to all of these initiatives, Marge served as a commissioner for Girl Guides. For this she received a twenty-year pin. She also coordinated the programme Christmas at City Hall, the Terry Fox run, and Canada Day on the riverbank. She served on the Regional Economic Authority, as well as encouraging the City to establish the Race Relations Committee and organising the first Elimination of Racial Discrimination event in Prince Albert.

But it is primarily for her work with immigrants that Marge is remembered. As an immigrant herself, Marge coordinated citizenship ceremonies in local schools, organised and coordinated Tapestrama (Prince Albert’s Folkfest), and Multiculturalism Week.

She served as a founding member and president of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Association of Multiculturalism. She also served as the president of the Saskatchewan Association for Immigrant Serving Agencies, the Saskatchewan Council for Educators of Non-English Speakers, and the Western Canada Association of Immigrant Serving Agencies. Nationally, she served as president of the Canadian Multiculturalism Federation.

When asked about all of her responsibilities, Marge responded that “it’s a labor of love… I love human beings.” She further expanded that “despite creed, race, political affiliation…everyone needs the same thing. We need money to live but money is not the end. People need people.”

Marge Nainaar was a proud Canadian. She once joked that, aside from when she was in the shower, she could always be found to be wearing her Canadian flag pin.

Marge passed away on November 6th, 2011, at the age of 75.

