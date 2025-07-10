Museum Musings: Manipulative inmate

Fred Payton

I was actively researching something from 1968. I turned to page three of the September 27th issue of the Prince Albert Daily Herald, and there he was, smiling up at me over the headline “Pen Inmate’s Freedom Bid Short Lived”.

At the time, I was still a senior in high school, and far from realizing that I would be dealing with him in a professional capacity less than a decade later.

The story related how the inmate, who was serving a ten year sentence for numerous charges ranging from break and enter to robbery, had been escorted to the Medical Clinic on Central Avenue for a treatment of an infected eye. While at the doctor’s appointment, he fled from his escort, managing to gain less than an hour and a half of freedom.

The inmate managed to enter the basement of the Holmes Block (which was kitty-corner from the police station on the corner of 1st Avenue East and 8th Street). A passer-by noticed him and brought his whereabouts to the attention of the police and a Penitentiary officer.

It was not this story which, as that senior in high school, which I remember. It was the follow-up story which impacted me. The inmate (as a former employee who served over thirty years in federal corrections I am not allowed to identify him by name) was subsequently brought to court to face a charge for his recent escape. At that time, court was held in the former police station on Avenue B between 10th and 11th Streets East (where the current City Hall stands). Prior to entering the court room, the inmate asked to be allowed to use the toilet. This he was allowed to do. When he did not come out of the toilet, the escorting officers tried to enter the room. They found the door locked. When the door was forced, they discovered the room empty, and its window wide open. The inmate had climbed through the window, dropped to the ground below, and escaped one more time.

His time at large was longer as a result of this second Prince Albert escape, although it did not last beyond late afternoon.

On this subsequent escape, the inmate managed to get beyond the Holmes Block and as far as Riverside Collegiate, where he attempted to blend in to the school’s activity. The Daily Herald story was, as far as I can determine, quite accurate (although not a student at Riverside, I heard the story first hand from a teacher whose yard I used to look after during the summer months).

Two articles appeared in the Daily Herald, one on October 18th and the second on October 19th. The first story was headlined “Inmate Escapes For Second Time”. It outlined his escape from the second-floor bathroom, which had no bars in the window, and jumped into the alley between the old police station and the Pineland Chrysler building eight feet away. Described as dangerous, his escape resulted in road blocks being set up within a matter of ten to fifteen minutes, with all off-duty city police officers being called in to help in the search. One error occurred in the story – the building was described as being two storeys when in fact it was three storeys.

The October 19th story was headlined “Escapee Made Rounds During Brief Freedom”. It assured its readers that the inmate was back in custody after five hours of freedom, the majority of that time being spent amongst students and teachers of Riverside Collegiate.

Initial efforts to locate the inmate were unsuccessful. But a 2 p.m. call from Riverside Collegiate to the police resulted in his eventual recapture. The call, from a staff member, noted that a man answering to the inmate’s description had been seen loitering in the school’s hallways. Police entered the school, but the inmate left by another door. This led to a chase which covered approximately 26 blocks before the escapee was taken into custody on the second hole of the Cooke Municipal Golf Course an hour later.

While at Riverside, the inmate had mingled with students and staff before suspicions were aroused. Teachers apparently thought that he was a typewriter repairman, or else someone who had been called in to do something along a similar line. Students apparently did not give him a second thought.

After his recapture, the inmate advised that he had gone to the school with the intention of boarding a school bus and being transported out of the city with the students. He indicated that at one point, on meeting a teacher in the hallway, he picked up a book or some other object, such as papers, and as greeted by the teacher with a “Good morning” and a question about how his health was. He listened in on a mathematics class, and watched a physical education class. At noon, he sat in a lunchroom and watched the news report which displayed his picture.

After his recapture, the inmate was taken to the police station and then to court where he asked to be remanded without plea, indicating that he would likely enter a guilty plea once he had had an opportunity to consult with a legal aid lawyer.

He was remanded until the following Monday, but did not enter a guilty plea. As a manipulative individual, he made every effort to spin out his court case, likely hoping to find another opportunity to escape custody once again.

The inmate finally completed his sentence and returned to his home province of British Columbia. He did not return to Saskatchewan, and Saskatchewan Penitentiary, until the mid-1970s when he was serving a new sentence. This is when I came into contact with him. I found him to be an extremely manipulative individual, one who was always attempting to beat the system. I was not unhappy to see him released on mandatory supervision and return once again to British Columbia. It was the last time I had personal contact with him, but not the last time I was aware of him.

After this release, the inmate went on to become one of the most hated serial killers in Canadian history. I often wonder how many of the students and staff of Riverside Collegiate realized just how close they had been to this detestable individual.

