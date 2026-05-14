Museum musings: bits and pieces

Prince Albert Historical Society

I often run across bits of information which I find of interest but which are insufficient to fill a complete column. I tend to save these pieces of local history in case they might be useful, and today I present a few of them in the following column.

The first passenger train rolled into Prince Albert from Regina on the Qu’Appelle and Long Lake Railway on September 4th, 1890. It was a moment for celebration, but also a moment for the locals to display their ire. Although the first train stopped at what is now the corner of 3rd Avenue and 16th Street West, the terminus of the railway was located not in Prince Albert but, gasp, in Goschen!

The little station in the west end of the town was finally replaced in 1912 by a station building just to the east of Central Avenue, about half the distance from 15th Street (then called Broadway) as the later station opened in 1959. In the interim, the Goschen station was closed and, although the Canadian Pacific Railway had a freight office on 1st Avenue East, their passengers got off their trains at the station just east of Central Avenue which became a “Union” station.

Much of the wealth which had been accumulated in Prince Albert in the early 1900s was lost as a result of disastrous investment in the La Colle Falls project. Nelson Morton, the mayor of the city, lost his house at the top of the hill on 2nd Avenue West (a house which was later demolished by the city when the owners kept ‘forgetting’ to pay their taxes), George Will lost his house on 6th Avenue West and 20th Street (it became known as the Colonial Apartments), and Horace Ittner lost his house on the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue West.

By 1919, Ittner was living on the corner of 1st Avenue West and 28th Street in a house located near his brick yard. His three-storey brick house became the R. A. Nisbet Memorial School for Boys, a home for out-of-town boys attending school in Prince Albert. Although it was thought the home was named after James Nisbet, the Presbyterian missionary who gave Prince Albert its name, it was actually named after a wealthy Toronto investor of the same surname. Nisbet’s widow established the “school” as a memorial to her husband. Originally a Presbyterian institution, at the time of the amalgamation of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches, it became a United Church facility. The “school” closed as a residence for students following the 1957 school term, and reverted to a private home thereafter.

A story in the November 1st, 1920 Prince Albert Daily Herald indicated that female students were not ignored. The Board of the Women’s Missionary Society of the Presbyterian Church had decided to honour the memory of one of their best loved missionaries. A new institution on 22nd Street East was to be called The Lucy Baker School, after the first female missionary teacher who had come to Prince Albert in 1879. The house, in a home currently with the address of 136 – 22nd Street East, began with twelve students. Enrolment quickly increased to fifteen. Eleven of those students attended the Collegiate Institute (now P.A.C.I.), three the elementary school (King George), and one the Business College.

Other schools which opened their doors to Prince Albert students in the autumn of 1920 included Queen Mary, Connaught, Central, Ninth Street, Twelfth Street, and the Separate school. Connaught school was located on 1st Street East and 10th Avenue (where Chester Court is now located). The Ninth Street school was in the 500 block of 9th Street East, and the Twelfth street school was located in the former Land Titles building at the corner of 12th Street and 4th Avenue East.

As previously noted, there is often discussion of the negative outcomes brought about by the La Colle Falls debacle. Long time residents of Prince Albert are aware of the damage caused by that failure. We seldom, however, give thought to the impact which had been created when the project was expected to have a positive impact on the community. In 1911, registration with the Saskatchewan Association of Architects became mandatory. Five architects living in Prince Albert registered in 1912, with three more registering in 1913. These men were anxious to take advantage of all the work which was anticipated as a result of the growth expected to accrue in the community when the dam was constructed. Architects such as the Dane, Hans Oluf Albrectsen, and Nova Scotian Alison Graham Creighton, were amongst the first to register. Alfred Ernest Sidford, Frank Reaveley, and Frederick Crowther, all from England, registered in 1913. But when the project tanked, and the expected growth did not occur, there were no further local registrations in the Association until September 24, 1954 when Frank William Moore registered.

The fiscal damage Prince Albert suffered as a result of the La Colle Falls debacle has now impacted the city for over one hundred years. Long term Prince Albert residents have certainly been made aware by both city administration and city councils of the fact that civic improvements (such as street paving and infrastructure) which might have been made were not made because money was not available. And even when monies might have been available, the provincial Municipal Affairs ministry might not have allowed it because such expenditures might have made the city budget too tight.

In the late 1970s, the City had a developer for a mall in the east end of Prince Albert, at 15th Avenue and 15th Street East. The mayor of the day, Mac Pereverzoff, communicated with the Minister of Urban Affairs to request approval of the re-zoning of the City owned property. But the Provincial government refused to allow the required re-zoning as they were concerned that should this mall project proceed, there might not be the necessary incentive for the Province’s suggested downtown redevelopment plan to proceed.

In vain did Pereverzoff argue that the east end development was more appropriate. He suggested that the site was City owned land, while the land for the downtown project would need to be assembled. Private property would need to be acquired, and perhaps expropriated. The site costs for the east end project would include a $2,500,000 payment to the city, while the cost to the taxpayer for the downtown project was projected to cost anywhere from $8 million to $15 million. The east end project would inject an immediate $400,000 a year in new taxes, while the downtown project would remove $400,000 a year in taxes from the city for the three years anticipated to construct that project, after which it would inject only $100,000 per year.

In addition, the east end project was shovel ready, while it was uncertain whether the downtown project would actually occur. And, the east end project would generate 500 new jobs in 1980, while those same 500 new jobs would not occur until 1984, if the downtown project actually proceeded.

Mayor Pereverzoff stated quite plainly that Prince Albert had already suffered a downturn as a result of the La Colle Falls debacle, and the City Council was not willing to suffer another such downturn by foregoing a project that was guaranteed to provide both taxes and employment while the city waited for something which might never happen.

The Province was unwilling to budge, the east end property was not re-zoned and the project never occurred, while the downtown renewal eventually did occur in the construction of the Gateway Mall.

These are just a few of the many stories which can be related regarding the history of our local community.

fgpayton@sasktel.net