Museum Musings: A local character

Each community has its local characters. They are the people who provide colour to the community, who provide the community its distinctive flavour.

Looking back on Prince Albert’s past, I could identify several such characters, most of whom have enhanced our history. One such character, whom I believe contributed positively to Prince Albert, was Frank Chester. It is apparent that others also recognized Frank’s beneficial contributions to the community, as he had a seniors’ complex named after him, as well as a city street.

Born in Weyburn on March 15th, 1908, Frank moved to the Paddockwood district with his parents in 1917. Living there until 1942, Frank’s early years as a farmer presaged his later character-filled years. He did not have horses, so he broke a cow and a steer to pull his plough!

Still living on the farm, Frank joined the staff of Saskatchewan Penitentiary in 1939, employment he held until 1964. In 1950, with his son Arnold, he also bought West End Auto Wreckers. They ran that business together until selling it in 1976.

Always active in the community, Frank was involved with the local Mental Health Association, was a member of the board of directors of the Prince Abert Housing Authority, participated in the committee which founded the Indian-Metis Friendship Centre, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and sat on the Exhibition Society board. Although he often appeared feisty, all of these memberships were indicative of Frank’s caring nature. Perhaps his background, indicative of an under-privileged nature, led Frank to fight diligently on behalf of those he perceived to be the underdogs.

In total, Frank spent eighteen years on City Council. It was during those years that he displayed his fiercest support of individuals whom he perceived to have been given a raw deal. Although often seen to be on the wrong side of Council’s decisions, Frank actually led the polls for four elections in a row.

One of the situations where Frank refused to back down to his fellow alderman occurred when the city wanted to extend the back alley across the property behind the West End Auto Wreckers. Frank refused to gift the property to the city, offering instead to sell it to them.

Council was unwilling to purchase the property, worrying that such a deal would set a precedent. Frank openly agreed to donate the land provided “the other fellows” would do the same. When this offer became unacceptable, Frank proceeded to fence the property in question which resulted in the city, much to the annoyance of his nearby neighbours, being unable to extend the back alley.

It is interesting to review the newspapers from the years during which Frank served on Council. The editorial pages frequently served as an opportunity for Frank to explain his actions. It became obvious that Frank was not impressed with the coverage provided by the City Hall reporter, and that he felt the need to provide his side of the story. This led me to wonder if the publishers of the Daily Herald did not recognise the positions which Frank took, or whether they knew that they were on to a good thing. They would report the story, Frank would respond with a letter to the editor, which in turn generated more letters to the editor, either in defence of the newspaper or in support of Alderman Chester.

On the day of Frank’s funeral, the editor of the newspaper wrote about Frank’s impact on the community. He referred to Frank’s projects, not buildings but people, and suggested that Frank was “a common man in every good sense of that description. He was a person with a lot of common sense…not particularly tolerant of bureaucracy, preferring to get the job done.”

Dick Spencer, who worked alongside Frank as an alderman and as the mayor, called Frank the “last of the real individuals in civic politics.” Frank was seen to have represented the West Flat when no one else would do so. Spencer also referred to Frank’s work with penitentiary inmates and with underprivileged kids. Spencer called him canny and wise, not one who would ever “buy the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Others, such as Larry Zatlyn who had worked on the Housing Authority board, called Frank a “very balanced person.” Zatlyn saw Frank as a strong supporter of the tenants and those awaiting placement in social housing.

It is, perhaps, shameful that a man who spent so much of his life and energies supporting the underdog should be referred to as a “character”. It might be the methods which Frank employed. But whatever the methods, the results were of importance to Frank.

And maybe it was not Frank’s position on matters of civic policy, or his efforts on behalf of the underdog which led me to consider Frank to have been one of Prince Albert’s characters. Perhaps it was his appearance in the Hollywood movie Alien Thunder (alongside Donald Sutherland). Or his sidekick in that movie, Snoopy the bear.

Frank was known for his pet bear, Snoopy, who would stand on his hind feet and nibble sugar cubes from Frank’s lips. Perhaps that is what made Frank a character. This is not the sort of behaviour which one would accept from your normal member of City Council, and it took quite an effort to encourage Frank to allow Snoopy to be transferred from his auto wrecking yard to the zoo in Moose Jaw.

Regardless, when Frank died on October 2nd, 1995, Prince Albert lost a real character. He was one of a kind, one who will never be replaced. A man who did not just talk about problems, but one who worked to resolve them. He was a man who provided Prince Albert with its local colour, and gave this city some of its distinctive flavour.

