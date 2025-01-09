Museum Musing: Remembering Helga

Fred Payton

Had you turned on CKBI radio in the early 1960s, around 5:30 in the evening, you would likely have heard the sound of a single engine bush plane starting up. This would have been followed by the voice of Helga Reydon welcoming you to The Northern News. Helga, along with her colleague Harold Read, would then present a programme outlining news, events, and other items which would be to interest to listeners in northern Saskatchewan. Perhaps the most important part of the broadcast would be the messages delivered, read by either Helga or Harold, even sometimes in the voice the person sending the message. “To his family, Moses underwent surgery on Monday at Holy Family Hospital and is recovering well. He should be discharged on Friday”, or “Rosie will be coming home on Thursday, please meet her at the bus!”

Helga Reydon is remembered as both a broadcaster and a sportsperson.

At a time when communication was much more limited than it is now, this programme, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, provided a vital service to the northern listeners. That Helga Reydon should be a part of providing such a service would not surprise anyone. Helga was a caring, supportive individual, always happy to assist in any way she could.

Helga was born in Prince Albert on July 31, 1912. Her father, Aage J. Hansen, was an immigrant from Denmark. Helga’s mother was the daughter of the de la Gorgendiere family. At the time of her birth, Helga’s father was the chief clerk of the local Land Titles office. He later established a loans and mortgage company, known as A.J. Hansen and Company, before being appointed Sheriff of the District of Prince Albert. Helga was the couple’s only child.

As a child, Helga lived on the city’s west hill in a home which at the time faced on to 20th Street West. Raised as a Roman Catholic, she would have attended St. Paul’s School, which was located where St. Mary High School is now located. In her later life, as an independent individual, Helga would admit to the fact that she resented the protectiveness of her mother. She always admired her father, however, and remained close to him throughout his life. She believed that he had taught her to be a “listener”, something she continued to enjoy doing in later life. “Each person has a special story to tell.”

In later life, Helga would recall visiting the nearby Mounted Police barracks which was the centre of many special events, including dances and garden parties. The grounds were beautifully kept. And

Helga admired the police horses stabled there. She also recalled how impressed she was with their driving horse and the carriages which would travel along 20th Street, often with the immaculately dressed wives of the Mounties riding in the carriages, escorted by a red coated Mountie.

Helga had a life-long love of horses. Her family had a stable behind their home on 20th Street, in an area which is currently the residential district between 21st and 22nd Streets at 5A Avenue West.

Helga would think back and chuckle about how her horse would occasionally escape and wander off. For Helga, the most memorable occasion was the time when her horse made it to the golf course. She would grin whenever she recalled how upset Hubert Cooke became as a result of the damage the horse’s hooves would do to his precious well-kept greens!

A local “character”, William Bird, had been a cook at the newly constructed Saskatchewan Penitentiary and later worked as a ranch hand in the northern United States, but after being injured and therefore unable to work, he had returned to Prince Albert where he gained employment as a night watchman. He travelled back and forth to work on his horse, and was often seen riding his horse around the community during the day. When he died, a virtual but well-loved pauper, his most valuable and recognizable possession was that horse. The local citizenry felt that his horse should be a part of his funeral procession. Helga very proudly rode the horse from St. Alban’s Cathedral to St. Mary’s cemetery at the head of the funeral cortege.

Many people will remember Helga riding her horses at the local Exhibition. She won many trophies, both here in Prince Albert and at other summer fairs around the province. Later, as a divorced mother of two young girls, Helga augmented her income teaching riding lessons locally.

Other people might remember Helga and her friend, Wynona Mulcaster, riding out to Round Lake and back for a day’s outing. Helga enjoyed the trip on “a lovely old trail” which Helga recalled as being about fifteen miles one way.

I remember visiting Helga and her husband when they resided in an apartment on the second floor of a home on 24th Street East. As you walked up the stairs, her saddles would greet you, stored openly over the stair rail surrounding the top of the stairwell.

Her love of horses was not confined to the four-legged animal. Helga also loved horse power! She and Peggy Kerr would often go for drives with their Siamese cats, stopping at Kentucky Fried Chicken to buy treats for themselves as well as the cats. Of course, Helga would drive her A-90 Austin convertible with the top down, the cats secured in their gold-coloured harnesses. Even in her later years, Helga owned a high-powered vehicle which she drove with panache.

When, in 1929, she married Count Eric Moltke-Huitfeldt, a member of Swedish minor royalty, she herself became entitled to use the title of Countess. She and her husband had two daughters, Corinne and Anna Marguerta. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last and, although no longer able to call herself Countess, Helga continued to be referred to as being one. This was likely the result of how she comported herself, always displaying the social graces of that class.

Helga married a Dutch immigrant, Willem Reydon, in 1966. They enjoyed 33 years together before Willem died in 1999. Together they shared their love of reading and music, particularly jazz, as well as entertaining and being entertained by members of Prince Albert’s higher social echelon.

Helga returned to radio once again in May, 1974, when the Prince Albert Pulp Wood Limited sponsored the radio programme “People and the Great Outdoors”. Along with Harold Read, the programme was an attempt to bring the Northern Trappers Association closer together by giving out information on such topics as better methods of pelt preparation, news of meetings, as well as publicizing other activities such as fish cooperatives, tree planting, and outfitting camps. The programme was broadcast each Sunday between 5:45 p.m. and 6:00.

Helga loved the work that she did through the years with the Department of Natural Resources, and the people whom she met as a result. The people living in the north she referred to as some of the finest people she ever met. As a result of her work, she developed such a very open and broad world view.

Helga moved to St. Albert, Alberta, in 2002, and died there on March 5th, 2007. Her cremains were returned to Prince Albert interment alongside Willem’s in the family plot of the old Roman Catholic cemetery.

In her eulogy at the funeral of Pat Nelson, widow of Judge Walter Nelson, Helga ended with “There are certain people whose influence will never die. Their example will bring us strength for whatever life brings. Pat was one of these.” I can think of no better words to describe Helga herself. fgpayton@sasktel.net