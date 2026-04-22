Municipality of Jasper entering MOU with local churches for joint rebuild project

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Jasper Local

The Municipality of Jasper is expressing interest in helping the Anglican and United churches in their joint rebuild from the 2024 wildfire that would create multiple community-benefitting buildings.

On Tuesday (April 14), council’s Committee of the Whole directed administration to enter a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the churches.

Under the non-binding agreement, the municipality and churches will explore creating a multi-faith worship place, a multi-purpose community space, community offices and housing. This housing could be below-market and/or for seniors.

“This presents a wonderful opportunity going forward,” said Coun. Danny Frechette. “It would be my hope that whatever plan comes forward, it’s fleshed out to tick off as many of the boxes as we can.”

Betsy DeClercq, a vestry member with the Anglican Church, said in an interview how they wanted a joint rebuild with the United Church since both congregations were small and aging, but even working together, they would need the help of the municipality to undertake and sustain such a large project that would benefit the wider community.

“We’re looking forward to giving them a new space, a new building that they’ll be able to enjoy,” DeClercq said.

Churchgoers from both denominations have been holding services at Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge, but DeClercq said they were looking to having their own space once again.

She added how the rebuild wouldn’t just include a place of worship but could also house community amenities such as a food bank, community kitchen, thrift shop and theatre. They would also try to incorporate what remains of the historic Anglican Church.

“The possibilities are kind of endless,” DeClercq said. “Now that the municipality is partnering with us, it’s quite exciting.”

Should the project go forward, the churches would contribute the land and equity, support the pursuit of grant funding and philanthropic capital and be involved in design—particularly the multi-faith worship place. The municipality would potentially receive the land and equity, which it would use to develop, build, manage and operate the project.

Beth Sanders, director of Urban Design and Standards, said this was not a legal contract but document a “shared understanding,” and any of the three parties could withdraw at any time.

“This is really authorization for administration to begin to formally explore what could potentially happen on the site,” she said.

Staff will work with the churches and their representative, Another Way Consulting, to engage the community about what the redevelopment would look like and prepare a term sheet, which will detail financing and responsibilities.

Once complete, the term sheet would go to council for approval. The municipality and churches would then engage legal counsel to prepare a finalized agreement.

No budget or timeline for construction has been established yet.