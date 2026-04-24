Municipality of Jasper approves $2M in repairs for wildfire-damaged utilities

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Jasper Local

The Municipality of Jasper will spend more than $2 million to replace wildfire-damaged curb stop valves in Cabin Creek Drive, Lodgepole Street and Miette Avenue neighbourhoods.

On Tuesday (April 21), council amended the capital budget to include this first phase of repairing utilities. The curb stop valves were damaged by firefighting, debris management and utility replacement activities during the wildfire.

The first phase will be funded through $1.5 million in provincial recovery funding and $510,000 from the utility capital reserve.

Council will decide on the $7-million second phase at a future meeting. This phase will focus on the remaining fire-affected blocks, including the 700 block of Connaught Drive; 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Patricia Street; and 800 block of Geikie Street.

CAO Bill Given said provincial recovery funding would likely cover repairs on wildfire-affected properties during the second phase.

“The bigger challenge is the other parts that are not exclusively fire-affected properties or that support main municipal infrastructure that’s also life-cycle replacement,” he said, referring to the aged sewer and water mains that need replacing.

Administration is now working on a report with more details and alternative funding strategies for phase-two work, which will be presented to council at a future meeting.

Housing loan guarantee

Council gave the first two readings to a loan guarantee bylaw that would allow the Jasper Municipal Housing Corporation to secure a $14.2-million federal loan for the Connaught affordable housing development.

The guarantee would specifically apply to a $5-million forgivable loan and a $9.2-million repayable one from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Council still needs to give third reading to the bylaw at a future meeting.

The $21-million housing project would create 40 below-market units and is the first residential project undertaken by the Jasper Municipal Housing Corporation.

Land purchase

Council approved purchasing 1249 Cabin Creek Drive for $355,000 to potentially use for developing affordable housing.

Administration evaluated 1249 Cabin Creek Drive as a “high-priority acquisition” since it was properly zoned, serviced and cleared of wildfire debris.

The Municipality already owns 1251 Cabin Creek Drive, an adjacent property that had its house destroyed in the wildfire. Last week, Given said the purchase will create an opportunity to redevelop using these two parcels together.

The purchase will be funded through the community housing reserve.