Much of Saskatchewan under extreme cold weather warning

Regina Leader-Post Staff

An extreme cold warning is in place for much of Saskatchewan, including major cities such as Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) advised Thursday that a cold arctic air mass is continuing to push through the province, making outside conditions dangerously cold.

Temperatures are expected to reach -30 C Thursday, with a wind of 10-15 km/h from the southeast adding a windchill making it feel like -40 C.

Regina is expected to see wind gusting up to 20 km/h in the afternoon, while Saskatoon’s forecast calls for a 30-per-cent chance of light snow.

ECCC is advising people to stay inside and to keep their pets inside as well. If spending time outside, people are recommended to dress in layers and cover exposed skin to avoid frostbite. Drivers should be prepared with an emergency kit when traveling.

The wait time for CAA service was around three hours in Saskatoon and one hour in Regina on Thursday morning, said CAA communications specialist Lona Gervais.

Most calls during cold snaps tend to be battery-related, with folks in need of a boost or emergency replacement, Gervais said. She advised drivers to make sure their vehicles are plugged in and block heaters functioning on cold days.

“Be checking in on your batteries, checking on your vehicles,” she said. “You don’t know until you have it checked and it’s good practice in the wintertime.”

Saskatchewan is expected to see a slight warm-up in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing back up Friday.

— With files from Larissa Kurz and Michael Joel-Hansen