MTACC hosts Crime Prevention Chamber Chat

The Melflort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce (MTACC) heard concerns in the community about crime and saw an opportunity to partner with the local RCMP.

The Chamber Chat Series opened on Wednesday, March 8 at the Canalta Hotel in Melfort with Staff Sgt. Darren Simons and Const. Elliott Boissonneau of the Melfort RCMP Detachment discussing Crime Prevention in the Melfort Business Community.

MTACC Executive Director Cal Gratton said many in the business community were eager to attend.

“There was a packed house, a lot of information was handed out to a lot of brochures and handouts were taken by the by the people that attended,” Gratton said. “It was a really informative session. Lots of questions, lots of answers, and I hope that everybody were able to take something away from it.”

Gratton said the Melfort business community has noted a rise in crime recently, particularily theft. He said tools and groceries are among the most common items stolen. There is also a lot of vandalism, with windows being smashed.

Gratton added that drugs were a major cause of the spike in crime. He said it was nice to be able to partner with the RCMP, who were excited to give a presentation and willing to come back in the future.

This is also the first of the series of Chamber Chats.

“We’re lining up other speakers as well, and we’re wanting the business community to give us ideas as to who they want to see speak at these things,” Gratton said.

The Chat Series also served another purpose by allowing Gratton to introduce himself to the community. He recently took on the new executive director role, and is eager to get started.

“We’re trying these things just to just to let the business community and the city as a whole know that the Trade Alliance, Chamber of Commerce is active and involved in the community,” he said.

Following the presentation there was a question and answer with the RCMP and Gratton said it was a lively discussion.

Cheesecake was served courtesy RJ’s Urban Garden Café. Coffee, water, and tea were served courtesy of Canalta Melfort.