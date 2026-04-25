MP Leslie backs bill to speed up farm products to Canada

Renee Lilley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Portage Graphic Leader

Conservative MP Branden Leslie is throwing his support behind a new bill aimed at slashing the “regulatory red tape” he says leaves Canadian farmers years behind their international competitors.

Bill C-273, seconded by the Portage-Lisgar MP and introduced by Conservative MP David Bexte, would create a provisional 90-day approval pathway for certain feeds, fertilizers, seeds, and pest control products. To qualify, a product must already be approved in at least two other trusted jurisdictions, such as the United States, Australia, or the United Kingdom.

Leslie argues that Canada’s slow approval process acts as a “black hole” for agricultural innovation, forcing local producers to watch from across the border as American counterparts utilize tools that are tied up in Canadian reviews for years.

“It’s not so much that we’re vastly different, it’s that we’re slow,” Leslie said. “A product that arrives a season too late is not really innovation at all. It is a missed chance, a weaker crop, and more money left on the table.”

Under the proposed legislation, a product could receive provisional registration while a full Canadian review continues, provided a complete application has been filed. The bill also includes provisions for the Minister of Agriculture to pull any product if health or environmental concerns arise.

Industry groups like the Grain Growers of Canada and Fertilizer Canada have endorsed the move, citing significant delays. For example, the chemical company BASF recently warned that its new canola hybrid may reach American farmers by 2027, while Canadian availability might not occur until 2030 due to ongoing reviews.

Leslie noted that some companies bypass the Canadian market entirely because the regulatory headache isn’t worth the investment.

“They look at our system and say, ‘it’ll take five years to get approved in America, but eight or nine in Canada. Is it really worth it?'” Leslie said. “We are a big player, but our red tape leads to fewer tools available.”

The MP expressed hope that the Liberal government might support the bill, noting that a similar initiative was previously tabled by a Liberal MP. He views the legislation as a necessary step toward helping farmers manage rising land prices, high input costs, and heavy debt loads.

“Farmers in Manitoba should not be forced to compete with one hand tied behind their back,” Leslie said. “This is about common sense and competitiveness.”