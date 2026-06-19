Moving from dream to seed money: Yorkton rallies to bring Farm in the Dell to reality

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — The vision of establishing a Farm in the Dell chapter in Yorkton has moved from a hopeful concept to an active community campaign following an informational session at St. Andrew’s United Church. Local stakeholders, families and residents moved past initial discussions to lay the framework for the region’s newest rural residential and day program facility for adults with developmental disabilities.

Rather than repeating the operational baseline of the provincial program, the evening focused on localized action, testimony from civic leadership and the financial steps needed to acquire land and build infrastructure.

The meeting drew support from provincial and municipal leadership, emphasizing the strategic importance of community alignment to secure future provincial operational capital.

Yorkton MLA David Chan highlighted his background in human services and shared his perspective on the distinct gaps in rural support systems. He spoke to the need for therapeutic, rural-based work settings that offer individuals a true sense of purpose, echoing a sentiment felt by many local families: while city-based group homes exist, the region lacks the unique farm-based residential care model.

City Coun. Quinn Haider spoke in support of the initiative. He praised the dedication of local advocates and noted that the city values grassroots initiatives that expand regional inclusivity and safety infrastructure, underscoring the municipality’s enthusiasm for a local Yorkton farm location.

With the informational phase complete, local organizer Darcy Spilchen announced the launch of the project’s fundraising phase, noting that the immediate priority for a Yorkton location is building localized seed money.

The strategy includes a direct avenue for corporate and personal estate donations through a partnership with the Yorkton District Community Foundation. Foundation chair Ray Bailey and secretary-treasurer Andrew Ray detailed how the charity will provide the financial infrastructure required for the build.

“The community foundation would issue tax receipts to people that contribute,” Bailey explained during his address. “We would hold those funds until they were ready to build. And once all the pieces and partners were in place, then we would release those funds to Farm in the Dell and they could build the project.”

Spilchen unveiled the first fundraising initiatives to kick-start the capital campaign, which includes a steak night fundraiser at Tapps Sports Lounge and Grill on Saturday, July 19. An invitational golf and poker tournament at Madge Lake is also scheduled for Sept. 4.

As the committee builds on the meeting’s momentum, organizers are keeping the door open for ongoing community input and resource building.

The committee is actively looking to connect with agricultural companies or landowners interested in donating or providing suitable land. Residents looking to assist with the newly announced steak night or join the organizing committees can contact Spilchen directly by email at farminthedellyorkton@outlook.com.