Mosaic invests $4M in Sask. programs to help recruit and train more skilled workers

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

The Mosaic Company has announced a $4-million investment to upgrade training programs and workshops in Saskatchewan as it focuses on “developing mining talent.”

The new initiative — unveiled Tuesday at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium — is expected to allow greater capacity in programs at secondary and post-secondary schools, which ultimately helps the mining industry access more skilled workers and address shortages.

“Our investment will strengthen our talent pipeline by mining local talent in the communities where we operate and provide opportunities for rural and Indigenous students to grow their careers,” Mosaic president and CEO Bruce Bodine said in a prepared statement.

The company is specifically targeting more workers for its Esterhazy potash mine.

Mosaic has a “harder time attracting talent” to the rural community, so this program looks to invest in those already living there, said Marnel Jones, Mosaic’s director of government and public affairs.

From the investment, $1.05 million is being allocated to Churchbridge High School, which is located near the Esterhazy mine. The intention is to build a new practical and applied arts lab that will double its capacity for students by fall.

“It’s transformative for our school division,” said Quintin Robertson, director of education and CEO of Good Spirit School Division in east-central Saskatchewan.

The school’s millwright program is capped at 13 students but has 50 registered, Robertson said.

Suncrest College and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are each to receive $1.5 million in funding. Suncrest is expected to upgrade the equipment at its Esterhazy campus and expand the capacity of its industrial mechanic apprenticeship program in the years to come.

“There’s a desire to double our graduates coming out of (the) Esterhazy campus, and we’ll work hard to get that completed, again, to meet that demand,” said Suncrest College president Alison Dubreuil.

The funding for Sask. Polytech goes to its Moose Jaw campus as well as funding the trades facility at its new Saskatoon campus.

“This is a Polytechnic moment,” said school president Larry Rosia. “Industry wants the grads that we’re producing, and the demand for the programs that we’re offering is just increasing every day.”

