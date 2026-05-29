More Than a Room returns to support PACI Dance Program

The Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) Dance Program will host their 13th annual More Than a Room fundraiser with a performance at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Friday.

More Than a Room began over a decade ago as a way to cover the cost of converting a classroom into a professional dance studio. Since then, the event has helped pay for costumes, workshops, travel to competitions and guest choreographers.

PACI Dance teacher Alicia Wotherspoon is currently on maternity leave but still acted as producer, director and choreographer for the show. Wotherspoon said More Than a room is important to her because it represents far more than just a dance space or a performance.

“It holds the people, the memories, the growth, and the purpose that I have poured myself into over the years,” she said. “It is a place where students feel seen, challenged, and cared for and where dance becomes a way for them to feel connected and confident.

“I deeply care about creating opportunities for young people because I know firsthand how the arts can change the trajectory of someone’s life. More Than a Room gives dancers a sense of belonging, and a place where they can take risks and support one another.”

Wotherspoon said More Than a Room has always reflected her own heart and values. This connection continued even through her maternity leave.

“The work I put into choreography, production, fundraising, rehearsals and community partnerships is not only about putting on a good show, but about creating something meaningful that lasts beyond the stage,” she said.

“Even through balancing family life during my maternity leave, I have remained connected to the show because it matters to me on a deeper level. It is my way of giving back to others through the arts.”

Wotherspoon said the classes helped to foster an environment where students learn not only dance technique, but also how to uplift and encourage one another regardless of their successes or setbacks.

She said the theme for this year’s show explores the idea of bloodlines, lineage, and the thread that binds generations together.

“It is about the people whose love, sacrifice, resilience, and joy continue to live on through each of us,” Wotherspoon explained. “We carry them in our laughter, in our traditions, in our grief, and in our strength. This show reflects how we are not only made from our own experiences, but also from the lives, choices, and hearts of those who came before us.”

She said the program gives students of all backgrounds and skill levels the opportunity to take dance classes and earn three Arts Ed credits.

With Wotherspoon on maternity leave the dance class itself was the responsibility of Brooke West. West was also a choreographer for this year’s presentation. She has been teaching dance for 12 years, including the last two at PACI.

“Dance has always been a huge part of my life,” West said. “I feel really lucky to share that with my students every day. This year has been all about growth, trying new things, and building confidence. These dancers have worked so hard, not just on choreography, but on stepping outside their comfort zones, supporting each other, and finding their own style.”

She said that the dancers have experienced a lot this year. She class explored traditional dance, and welcomed elementary students into our studio, giving the high school students a chance to step into leadership roles.

They also attended a live dance competition, which West said allowed the class to see what dance looks like “outside of our own space.”

This year, the group performed at the PACI Remembrance Day Assembly and Winter Showcase. In the winter, dancers had fun watching live dance at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre, and Chloe Sheirs and Natalia Gallegos competed at a competition in Prince Albert, proudly performing their own choreography.

Most recently, dancers led sessions to Grade 8 students during Experience PACI and the Dance 20/30 class participated in a community clean-up.

There will also be performances from the PACI Dance Program, singer/songwriters Harrison Hall, dancers from the Performing Arts Warehouse and the Birch Hills Dance Centre.

Grade 10 dancer Aiyanna Henderson said participating in the dance class can be therapeutic.

“Dance has showed me what it’s like to be free, to feel free with myself and my body,” Henderson said. “I love that I can just be me. Dance and me sometimes don’t get along, but we always make it work. It taught me a healthy way to express my emotions. I love dance.”

Sheirs, who is also in Grade 10, made a similar observation.

“The thing I love most about dance is the way I can express my emotions without having to say them out loud,” she explained. “It’s like therapy. Dance makes me feel free and like I have a purpose and an impact on all of the movements.”

Henderson appreciated the community around the dance program.

“The community in here is so sweet. I love how we encourage each other, no matter what. Dance definitely soothes me; it relieves my stress in the best way. It says the things I can’t say out loud.”

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office and online for $15 (students) or $20 (adults).

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca