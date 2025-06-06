More than a game: golf tournament backs children’s care.

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

On June 13, golf clubs will swing for more than sport at the Emma Lake Golf Course, they’ll swing in support of children with complex medical needs. The annual Emma Lake Charity Golf Classic, presented by Mann-Northway, will raise funds for Hope’s Home, a non-profit that provides specialized care for kids across Saskatchewan.

The tournament, now 50 per cent sold out, invites teams of four to hit the greens for a cause that goes far beyond the fairway. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m., with dinner and prizes to follow.

For Nastashia Sheehan, philanthropy associate at Hope’s Home, the event is more than a fundraiser, it’s a lifeline.

“We’re getting the funds we require to support our kiddos within our centres across the province,” she said in an interview.

Funds raised go directly toward purchasing essential medical equipment and providing nursing care at Hope’s Home Early Learning and Childcare Centres.

“A lot of our funds help out towards nursing, to help take care of those kids that have medical needs,” Sheehan explained.

Sheehan also shared one story of a rural family whose child requires 24-hour support. With no nearby medical facility capable of providing that care, Hope’s Home became their solution, offering not just services but a place to call home.

“Her family is a rural family, so our centre provides her with a home and the care that she requires, definitely a high-needs kid,” Sheehan said. “It gives her parents peace of mind that she’s taken care of all the time, and also gives them the ability to just be a familiy,” said Sheehan.

“We take care of the appointments, so they can just go out for walks and do the things families should be able to do without worrying about all the other stuff.”

Community and corporate backing, she noted, is key.

“We wouldn’t be able to run events if we didn’t have corporate sponsorship and the support of our community,” Sheehan said. “It helps keep costs down and lets us focus our efforts on helping all our kiddos.”

The support from the Prince Albert area continues to impress her.

“There’s always a huge community behind any fundraiser within our city,” she said. “It’s great to always have those that have stood behind us from the beginning, and new people coming forward to give us a hand.”

For those unable to attend the golf classic, Hope’s Home offers year-round ways to help, including volunteering or signing up for monthly donations via their website.

“We hold multiple events throughout the year, there’s always opportunities to give, volunteer, or support,” Sheehan added.

In closing, she shared what hope looks like in action.

“With every donation, every golfer, and every sponsor, you’re helping us give these children a brighter, more supported future.”