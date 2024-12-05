More than $200,000 in contraband and unauthorized items seized at Sask. Pen

Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items worth an estimated $207,810 on Nov. 30.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced the seizure on Dec. 4. The items seized include methamphetamine, THC, a cell phone and charger, and SIM cards. Police have been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

The CSC uses ion scanners and drug-detector dogs, among other tools and methods, to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. The organization also works in partnership with police to prevent the spread of contraband in correctional institutions.

In a press release, the CSC said it was heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary is a multi-level security federal institution located in Prince Albert.