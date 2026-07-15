More than 2,000 gather in Melville fundraiser supporting injured RCMP officers

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELVILLE — A community-led fundraiser for two RCMP officers seriously injured in a shooting last month drew more than 2,000 people to Melville on Saturday in what organizers say may have been one of the largest community events in the city’s history.

The event, held at the CN Community Centre, was organized by local volunteers and community members to support the injured officers and their families. Melville Fire Chief Aaron Buckingham, who helped promote the fundraiser, said the response exceeded expectations.

“We planned for about 2,000-plus people to show up there and we had all of that and more,” Buckingham said.

“A lot of people came up and thanked me, but it wasn’t me,” he said. “I was just kind of the face of it. This was organized by the community.”

Interest in the fundraiser quickly outgrew its original venue. Organizers initially considered holding the event at the Melville Fire Hall but moved it to the larger CN Community Centre after hearing from supporters across the province and beyond.

Support came from across Saskatchewan and across Canada, with emergency service organizations, municipalities and community members reaching out to offer assistance.

“When I say community, I mean country,” Buckingham said. “We had calls from departments across the country. It was unbelievable.”

The turnout saw volunteers serving burgers to long lines of supporters throughout the day. While organizers are still calculating the final fundraising total, Buckingham said the event was unquestionably a success.

“There is no dollar figure associated with it yet,” he said. “However, there is no way that this wasn’t an absolutely huge success in all the organizers’ eyes.”

The fundraiser was one of several community initiatives launched in support of the injured officers. Local businesses including A&W, McDonald’s and Subway have also held fundraising campaigns, while additional events are planned throughout the month.

Buckingham said the response reflects a broader culture of neighbourly support that is deeply rooted in Saskatchewan communities.

“There’s nothing like Saskatchewan spirit,” he said. “I’ve seen it time and time again. When things go poorly for somebody, whether it’s an accident, cancer or something like this, people step up.”

The city has also been illuminated with blue lights in a show of support for the injured officers, with private homes, public buildings and businesses joining the effort, finding various ways to express their solidarity.

For Buckingham, the fundraiser demonstrated the strength of a community determined to help its own during a difficult time.

“Without the community, it goes nowhere,” he said. “And it went somewhere. It was a huge, huge success. That isn’t possible without the generosity of people.”

The shooting has left a lasting impact on first responders, residents and the officers’ families, he added.

“It’s all one big family,” Buckingham said. “Everybody is certainly reeling from an event like this. The effects are far-reaching.”

Despite that, he said Saturday’s turnout offered a powerful reminder of the support that exists when a community rallies together.

“It leaves a mark on the heart for sure,” he said. “People just kept saying, ‘How can I help?’ And they did.”

Community-led fundraiser for two RCMP officers seriously injured in a shooting last month.