More help to support rapid growth near BHP’s Jansen potash site

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

Humboldt – On Nov. 29, PrairiesCan’s announced an additional $500,000 to help develop and support the rapid growth in east central Saskatchewan from the BHP’s Jansen Potash mine expansion projects.

The Sylvite Four-six regional development partnership includes all communities within a 90-kilometre distance from the Jansen mine, plus the First Nations of George Gordon, Kawacatoose, Day Star, Fishing Lake, Muskowekwan, and Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

The PrairiesCan’s press release said this initiative is a prime example of achieving economic reconciliation, with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together to ensure rural, remote and Indigenous communities share in the planning for, and prosperity from, new economic growth. These funds build on recent investments from BHP of $500,000 and the Government of Saskatchewan of $250,000.

PrairiesCan’s contribution will be used by the S46 group to advance the analysis, planning, partnerships and actions needed to support rapid growth in the region – primarily driven by BHP’s $14 billion investment in the Jansen potash mine. S46 will hire staff and contract services to better plan for and address needs in eight priority areas: housing, childcare, labour, training and education, inclusive relationships, infrastructure, emergency services and economic development.

“BHP’s Jansen project represents the largest single investment in Saskatchewan’s economy and the largest investment by BHP in a project world-wide,” Robert Makichuk, Director General of Communications, PrairiesCan, said. “Investments of this scale generate significant economic opportunities and benefits, but also require significant coordinated approaches to support the demands that come with such growth.

“BHP’s Jansen mine is creating hundreds of jobs and significant exports. It takes substantial coordination across all levels of governments and with BHP to ensure the people, services and infrastructure are in place to support the workforce (including population growth), infrastructure and service growth demands.”

Makichuk added, “PrairiesCan’s involvement in supporting the growth in East Central Saskatchewan goes beyond the financial investment in this project. S4-6’s unique regional development partnership exemplifies the collaboration the Government of Canada committed to under the Green Prairie Economy Framework, striving to better coordinate supports and efforts across federal departments and with other levels of governments to meet the long-term needs of local economies across the Prairie provinces. It is also an example of working towards economic reconciliation, with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together to ensure rural, remote and Indigenous communities share in the planning for, and prosperity from Canada’s economic growth.”

BHP’s Jansen mine is the largest single investment in Saskatchewan’s history. The mine, set to begin operations in 2026, will bring hundreds of jobs to the region underlining the need for new housing, infrastructure, childcare, and training to support families, workers and businesses moving to the region.