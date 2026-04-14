Moosomin receives additional housing incentive dollars

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The town of Moosomin has received additional dollars from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for its housing incentive program, and will be able to offer an extension to the program.

Under the new initiative, Moosomin was approved for $100,200 in additional funding to go toward new builds in town, with some of that money also to be used for strategy work and administration costs.

On Wednesday at their meeting, Moosomin Town Council passed a motion for an additional unit initiative that would give the builder $30,000 up front, and $8,000 for an additional door. Unlike the former housing incentive, this initiative will be capped at $38,000 per building.

Moosomin Economic Development Officer Jeff Cole said the new initiative would be ideal for something like a few duplexes in Moosomin.

Under the new incentive, a building permit would have to be approved by February 12, 2027. However Cole said he thinks that Moosomin will reach its target under the new initiative by this summer, with a few builders looking at the area.

“It’s just a good signal that we have a good partnership with CMHC and are meeting our targets,” he says. “At the end of the day I’m hoping maybe some more resources will fall our way because it’s doing so well.”

Under the original incentive program, Moosomin received $992,000 in funding from the Federal Government’s Housing Accelerator Fund and used it to launch an incentive plan of $30,000 for any new housing development, and $8,000 per additional door for multi unit properties.

The town set a goal of 43 new housing units and exceeded that goal, seeing 44 units built under the program. The town still has room for six more units to be built under that incentive program, as long as they are multi unit properties.

Cole says that, based on Moosomin’s success with the program, he hopes that the federal government continues to provide grant money to communities for new housing.

“It would be sure nice to have more funding coming to the Moosomin and Rocanville region. I hope that federal government provides more money because were successful,” he says. “It has worked quite well based on what we have got for projects to date.”

Former feedlot land being rezoned for a rink

At the meeting on Wednesday, Moosomin Town Council gave first reading to a bylaw to rezone land on Park Avenue in Moosomin where the former Co-op Feed Mill was located from Regional Commercial to Community Service for the purpose of developing an indoor community ice rink.

A committee has been formed to look at the possibility of building a second indoor ice surface in Moosomin at no cost to taxpayers. The rezoning of the former feed mill property is the first step in that process.

Twi-Lite Motel to be demolished

The Twilight Motel at 801 Park Avenue will be demolished, with demolition work to start on May 1 and be completed by July 30, 2026.

The land was purchased by a local company called COR4 Developments.

SE College land rezoned, building permit approved for plumbing shop

Council also gave second and third reading to a bylaw to rezone the land where the former Southeast College building is located from Community Service to Regional Commercial. The land has been purchased by Skulmoski Plumbing and Heating, and will be used for a plumbing shop. The development permit application for the shop was also approved at the meeting.