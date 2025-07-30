Moosomin raises most money in Sask for Tim Horton’s Camp Day

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

Moosomin has done it again, showing how much the community cares by raising the most money in Saskatchewan for Horton’s Camp Day campaign. A total of $8,609 was raised at the Moosomin Tim Horton’s location, surpassing the next closest location by more than $2,000.

“I am so happy,” said Moosomin Manager Cherrie Caliwag. “I told my staff, it’s everybody’s effort. Everyone who purchases bracelets, and everybody who donated, it’s really a team effort.”

Fundraising takes place for two weeks in advance of Camp Day, but Caliwag says July 16 is always very busy at the Moosomin store.

“I am so blessed that we are here a community where everybody supports any kind of fundraising activity,” she said.

Every year on July 16, all proceeds from every hot and iced coffee purchased at Tim Horton’s goes toward Tims Camps. These Special camp experiences have been empowering youth since 1974. Through those 50 years, more than 325,000 youth between 12 and 16 have been able to attend camp at no cost to them or their families.

The Tim’s Camps focus on youth coming from low-income backgrounds and the camping environments have proven to be a place where kids can hone social-emotional learning, relationship skills, and community connections. Ultimately, positive experiences such as the Tims Camps can help break the cycle of poverty, setting the youth of today up to thrive as adults.

There are six camps in five provinces throughout Canada; two in Ontario, and one each in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta. There’s one camp in the U.S. based in Kentucky as well. Since the Camp Day initiative began, over $262 million has been raised with nearly $12.8 million donated to the Foundation Camps last year alone.