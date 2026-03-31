Moosomin exceeds its target under housing accelerator program

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The town of Moosomin has exceeded its target of 43 new housing units under the federal housing accelerator program. Under the incentive program, the town has seen 44 units approved for construction, including two 12-unit apartment buildings and two sixplex apartment buildings.

When combined with the addition of Cobblestone House, which opened its doors in 2023 and offers various levels of assisted living, the town of Moosomin has seen the addition of 86 new housing units since 2023.

The town of Moosomin was approved for $992,000 in funding from the Federal Government’s Housing Accelerator Fund in February of 2024 to build more homes and apartments in Moosomin. After receiving the grant, Moosomin town council made the decision to pay $30,000 for every new housing unit, and $30,000 for the first door and $8,000 for every additional door in multi-unit housing such as apartments and condos.

The announcement led to national attention for the town and a flurry of building activity.

At last Wednesday’s council meeting, council made a motion to wrap up the $30,000 incentive program, except for properties under the “multi unit other” category. As per the HAF stipulations, the town still needs to build six units classified as multi unit other, which would be multi unit properties that have a shared space such as a lobby. The town will still be offering the $30,000 incentive and $8,000 per additional door on up to six units under this category, with the building permit needing to be taken out by March 31, 2027.

Mayor Murray Gray says he’s happy with how the incentive program worked for the town.

“I’m very happy with the fact that we’ve added the 43 doors in that short a period of time,” says Gray. “We also had some really good promotion of our community with the media attention that it got, both provincially and nationally, which gave us some name recognition in terms of everybody talking about the growth of Moosomin. It has been really good, and we certainly have no regrets.

“I hope that as the growth continues, we can somehow keep the momentum going, whether it’s with another program, or whether it’s just with continuing to promote the community. That’s up for discussion. This program to date has been good. We need to keep it going in order to ensure that we add the six doors of multi-unit that we need, and then we’ll regroup and make a plan from there.”

How beneficial was it to add those extra units to Moosomin?

“When we try to attract new businesses and new residents, without having somewhere for them to live, you can’t grow, so I think it’s important,” says Gray. “I also believe that it should, in the long term, help with affordability because of supply and demand. The more doors we add, then hopefully there’s less pressure on the rental side, and hopefully we can have some affordable housing going forward. It’s a balancing act, for sure, but I think it’s beneficial to just about every aspect of our community in order to add housing. I can’t think of a downside to it.”

Town applies for New Initiative Grant

At the meeting on Wednesday, Moosomin Economic Development Officer told council that he has also applied for a New Initiative Grant under the Housing Accelerator program. If successful, the town would receive $100,200 in grant money to go toward developing affordable housing in Moosomin.

Cole said the town would likely pursue one more more multi-unit property with the grant money, and that he should know if the town was successful in its grant application by Easter.