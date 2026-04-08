Moosomin area eligible to access strychnine for gopher control

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Producers in the Moosomin area are eligible to access strychnine for gopher control after the governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta received approval for a revised joint Emergency Use Request for the use of two per cent liquid strychnine to support integrated pest management of Richardson’s ground squirrels (RGS).

The Moosomin area is in one of seven crop districts in Saskatchewan that will be eligible to access strychnine.

The revised request was submitted last week to Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) following close collaboration between both provinces and the federal government. The revised request included additional stewardship measures and environmental safeguards to support responsible use.

“Saskatchewan producers have been clear about the challenges they face in managing gophers with the limited tools currently available,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “We are pleased to see the emergency use request granted as a practical opportunity for producers to demonstrate how strychnine can help protect their crops and pastures from continued damage. We hope to see strychnine reinstated permanently in the future as a tool producers can use to manage gophers.”

Under the Emergency Use Registration authorized through the Pest Control Products Act, areas in approximately seven crop districts in southwest, southeast, south central and northwest Saskatchewan will be eligible to access strychnine. These areas were identified using Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation claims data and information related to species at risk presence.

The revised Emergency Use Registration includes measures to protect species at risk, including a refined geographic scope, increased monitoring and carcass collection and disposal requirements and enhanced mandatory training.

The federal authorization allows strychnine to be registered for use in Saskatchewan and Alberta until November 2027, subject to all PMRA conditions. Saskatchewan will continue to support producers, including those outside of areas eligible for strychnine, through extension efforts, the Gopher Control Program and Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation programs.

“The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) has been calling for a practical solution on strychnine for a long time, so today’s announcement is a significant win for our members,” SARM President Bill Huber said. “SARM will continue to work with governments and producers to ensure this tool is used responsibly and effectively.”

“We applaud the government for hearing producers’ concerns and pushing forward with a common sense, made-in Saskatchewan solution to the ongoing gopher infestation,” Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association President Jeff Yorga said.

“We want to thank the government of Saskatchewan for continuing to press this issue with the Pest Management Regulatory Agency,” Sask Wheat board chair and producer from Broadview Jocelyn Velestuk said. “Having controlled, emergency registration of strychnine provides producers with a critical tool to help mitigate damage and losses to cereal crops incurred by pests. While we are still awaiting full details, the positive direction we are seeing is an important step for Saskatchewan farmers.”

“Saskatchewan Pulse Growers is pleased to see the approval of the emergency use registration of strychnine for RGS control,” Saskatchewan Pulse Growers Board Chair Stuart Lawrence said. “With limited options, we recognize the Government of Saskatchewan’s efforts to ensure continued access to this important and effective product.”

“The Saskatchewan Cattle Association (SCA) applauds the federal government’s announcement authorizing time-limited and controlled emergency registration of strychnine for the management of RGS,” SCA Chair Chad Ross said. “The considerable negative economic impact of RGS is a reality for many livestock producers, and their ability to manage this pest is essential. SCA greatly appreciates the Saskatchewan government’s efforts to ensure that producers have access to this important pest control tool as part of their RGS management strategy.”

“This emergency registration provides Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers with an essential pest management tool to protect against more losses caused by RGS,” SaskOats Chair and producer near Pangman, Saskatchewan Elwood White said. “RGS have been increasing sharply in some areas since the cancellation of this product in 2023 and this essential change will allow producers adequate tools to address this problem.”

“Farmers have been clear that losing strychnine has caused extreme losses on our farms,” SaskBarley Chair Cody Glenn said. “This revised EUR shows we can use strychnine safely while still protecting wildlife. It means farmers can once again use a tool that makes a real difference in managing RGS.”

“Richardson’s ground squirrels are causing real damage for Saskatchewan farmers, and producers need effective, responsible tools to manage them,” SaskOilseeds Research Manager Doug Heath said. “This time-limited, tightly controlled emergency registration gives farmers access to an important option, while ensuring strong safeguards are in place for the environment and species at risk.”