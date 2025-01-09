Moose on the move

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Moose, the iconic giants of the Great White North, are gradually making their way from the far northern areas to the southern regions of Canada, including the prairies of Saskatchewan.

Farmland moose populations have been shifting southward, and sightings have become more frequent in this part of the province.

These majestic creatures are known to cover vast distances, often traveling between Moose Mountain and the Cypress Hills region, with reported sightings in areas like Simmie.

According to Dr. Ryan Brook, professor at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Agriculture and Bioresources, moose have developed a fondness for the Southwest. They thrive in areas with “places to hide in the coulees,” and their diets consist of canola fields, flax, and field peas. Moose also love “prairie potholes” (water-filled areas).

While summer provides an abundance of food, winter is actually their favourite season. This is because moose struggle to stay cool, a problem they face throughout the year.

As human expansion leads to conflicts with moose, one significant issue is food, particularly salt. Dr. Brook notes that moose are attracted to road salt, which can lead to accidents, often occurring at dusk or dawn. While no accidents have been reported in the Southwest, warning signs have been erected in the middle of the province (Saskatoon to Regina) to caution drivers.

One proposed solution to mitigate the issue of moose sightings is regulated hunting practices. Currently, hunting practices vary across Saskatchewan, with each region determining its own approach. However, as moose populations continue to shift southward in search of food and habitat, changes to hunting practices may become necessary in the southern part of the province.

One thing is certain – moose will continue to call the Canadian landscape their home for generations to come.