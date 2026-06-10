Montreal Lake Cree Nation hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new RCMP detachment

Guests and dignitaries arrived in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Wednesday, June 10 for a special ground-breaking ceremony for the new RCMP detachment.

The ceremony took place at the RCMP construction site, which is located along Highway 969, just west of the new women’s shelter.

“This event marks an important milestone for MLCN and its ongoing partnership with the Saskatchewan RCMP,” the Nation said in a press release.

The ceremony included an opening prayer, and remarks from MLCN leadership, and PAGC and RCMP representatives.

For more on this story, please see the next edition of the Northern Advocate.