Mont St. Joseph prepares to tee off at annual golf classic

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The third annual Mount St. Joseph (MSJ) Charity Golf Classic comes up on July 5, 2024 with 18 holes to be played in the good ol’ fashion

Texas Scramble style at Kachur’s Golf Club course.

“Our goal for this event is to help raise funds for new program initiatives, specialized medical equipment, staff education and new furnishings that help to make Mont St.Joseph Home truly feel like a home,” MSJ CEO Wayne Nogier said.

The charity golf classics is an annual tournament where sponsors, partners and the community offer all the support they could give to the organization. Local business owners and community groups are donating items for the live auction and prizes.

“Help us continue to rally behind our MSJ team and join in on third MSJ Charity Golf Classic,” Nogier said. “Supporting locally means your sponsorship and generosity make a direct impact and difference in the lives of the 120 special people who call Mont St. Joseph home.”

Along with some incredible golfing are chances to take home fantastic prizes, including (4) $25,000 valued Hole-in-Ones, live auction, longest drive, and all kinds of games and raffles. Team fees of $650 include green fees, carts and a steak dinner for (4) golfers.

Last year, the golf classic raised more than $48,000 for the Mont St. Joseph Home Foundation, with the hope to surpass that target this year.