Mont St. Joseph Home gets ball rolling on annual Ball Drop Raffle

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The Mont St. Joseph Home (MSJ) has set the ball rolling this year, partnering with Pattison Media to kick off their annual Ball Drop Raffle.

“We have the free ride, which is a free ticket, (and a chance to) win a car, that’s Beach Radio, and then we’re selling Golf Ball Drop tickets. They’re $10 a ticket, and we also have hamburgers today at $5 a hamburger. You get a drink, a hamburger, and all the fixings, and the proceeds go to Mont St. Joe’s. It’s for the home and it’s all toward the diversity in our kitchen,” said Mont St Joseph Foundation Chairperson Glenn McMullen.

This is the second year Mont St. Joseph has partnered with Beach Radio’s Summer Free Ride Car Contest, and fourth year for the ball drop raffle.

Funds from Thursday’s BBQ and the ball drop will go towards the Mont. St. Joe kitchen redesign.

“We’re looking to redevelop our dining experience, taking it from an institutional setting more to a home-like experience for all of our residents,” Director of Foundation Development Jessica Gale said. “First line of defence is always what you can do from the kitchen so when you’re dealing with anything in life, a good meal makes everything better, so that’s a good way we can support their healthcare experience.”

Ball drop tickets are available around the community through the Co-op Grocery Store and Co-op liquor store on Second Avenue, and at Cooke Municipal Golf Course. McMullen and Gale said the event has received a great response from the community.

“The Community has been supportive,relying round buying the ticket to support fund raising,” said Glenn.

“The raffle draw comes up on Sept. 8 and we hope to set a new record more than that of $21,000 raised last year,” added Gale.

“It’s been fantastic,” she added. “The community is really rallying around us this year.”

Pattison media brought the free car out to Mont St. Joe’s for the organization’s BBQ on Thursday.

“Mont St. Joseph reached out to Beach Radio to come and bring our Summer Free Ride Car Contest to the event today so we draw more people,” said Lew Harrison from

101.5 fm beach radio. “Of course, I’d support Mont. St. Joe anyway. It’s a great cause.”

Harrison said Supporting MSJ was an easy decision because they serve a wide variety of people.

“It’s not just a senior’s home. People think it’s just a senior’s home. It’s for people with disabilities as well, and to be able to support and make their lives better, it’s always a good cause,” he said.

MSJ a Catholic non-profit 120 bed special care home located in the City of Prince Albert, and sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Prince Albert. It’s mission is to give and receive care and compassion for mind, body and spirit based on Catholic ethics and Christian values for the elderly and people with disabilities.