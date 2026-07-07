Moncton or Quebec City to host 2028 Memorial Cup

The race to host the 2028 Memorial Cup is down to just two cities.

Either the Moncton Wildcats or Quebec Remparts will get the right to host the 2028 tournament, the CHL announced in a press release on Monday.

“The Memorial Cup holds a special place in our game because of the players, fans, volunteers, and communities who bring it to life each year,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL in a press release. “Moncton and Québec are two proud hockey markets with deep connections to this championship, passionate fan bases, strong organizational leadership, and a clear understanding of what it takes to host an event of this calibre. We are confident either city would provide an exceptional stage for the 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, and we thank all of the QMJHL clubs that expressed interest in being part of this process.”

Moncton and Quebec were selected by the 2028 Memorial Cup Site Selection Committee, an independent panel of five individuals with extensive experience across the sports landscape. The committee reviewed submissions from QMJHL clubs that declared their intent to bid before identifying the two finalist clubs.

Moncton previously hosted the Memorial Cup in 2006 and has reached the tournament as QMJHL champions in 2010 and 2025. Quebec City has hosted the Memorial Cup in 1991, 2003 and 2015. The Remparts won the Memorial Cup in Kamloops in 2023.

The 2027 Memorial Cup will be hosted by the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. The 2028 host will be announced by the end of October. The WHL will host the 2029 tournament.