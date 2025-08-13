Moe urges action as China expands canola tariffs

Michael Joel-Hansen

Regina Leader-Post

Premier Scott Moe is raising the alarm about the newest round of Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola, saying measures will have an affect on the entire industry, including farmers and processors.

“This hit will stop a significant amount of trade that is flowing into China today,” he said during a news conference in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

It followed China’s announcement of a 75.8 per cent preliminary tariff on Canadian canola seed, after an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada’s tax on Chinese electric vehicles.

China’s Ministry of Commerce published the details, claiming the “dumping” of Canadian canola into the Chinese market is hurting its domestic canola oil market.

China’s latest move comes after previous duties were announced in March, when the country imposed tariffs on canola oil and meal.

Speaking to media, Moe said his government estimates Saskatchewan farmers have seeded around 12 million acres of canola for this year’s crop. He said the canola industry in Canada generates over $40 billion in economic activity, which supports over 200,000 jobs nationally.

“It’s about the same size as the Canadian forestry industry of which we saw significant supports for this week,” he said.

In 2024, Canada exported $4 billion worth of canola seed to China. That same year $920 million in canola meal and $20 million worth of oil were also exported.

Moe wants the canola industry to receive similar supports offered to other industries impacted by tariffs. He said his government has been pushing for federal engagement, and the prime minister needs to meet with senior leadership in the Chinese government.

“We’re going to support the advancement of that conversation to happen hopefully sooner rather than later,” he said.

China’s commerce ministry also said, in a separate social media post, that the two countries recently met to discuss trade.

“The two sides had in-depth and frank exchanges on bilateral economic and trade relations and key economic and trade concerns of both sides, and exchanged views on deepening bilateral, regional, and multilateral economic and trade co-operation,” the post read.

Moe said the Saskatchewan government will also reach out to Chinese officials in Canada, including the Chinese Ambassador and Counsel Generals, and has already contacted industry leaders.

Moe previously met with the current Chinese ambassador, Wang Di, who travelled to Saskatchewan in May.

In an interview, Wang said they agreed that “disruptions and obstacles” need to be removed to improve trade between the two countries.

During Tuesday’s media conference, Moe stressed that the federal government cannot sacrifice Western Canada’s canola industry to protect the significantly smaller electrical vehicle industry in Eastern Canada.

He said it’s in the best interests of the canola industry that Canada not only have a good trade relationship with China, but also with the U.S, adding a good relationship with China will be vital in the push to diversify trade away from the U.S.

– with Canadian Press files

mhansen@postmedia.com