Moe touts Sask. Party investment during Prince Albert campaign stop

Daily Herald Contributor

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe says if re-elected on Oct. 28, his party would provide a 50 per cent refundable tax credit for the cost of a first in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Moe made the announcement during a campaign stop in Prince Albert on Saturday. The tax credit would help cover the costs for fertility treatments and related prescription drug costs to a maximum of $20,000, which would mean a $10,000 health benefit.

“We want the best quality of life and a bright future for everyone that lives in Saskatchewan, and that includes improving access to all aspects of women’s health care,” Moe said.

Moe acknowledged the issue of fertility affordability had been raised by the Opposition NDP on “50 different occasions in the legislature,” but maintained the pledge is part of his party’s commitment to expand women’s health care in Saskatchewan.

He also touted the party’s $8 billion investment in Saskatchewan healthcare over the last four years, as well as investments in education and public safety.

He said 1,800 nurses have been hired in the last 18 months and the province is up 800 net new physicians and nurses in the past year. He said the Sask NDP offered a $1.1 billion increase over the next four years in healthcare, but their costing document only accounts for $415 million. During a campaign stop in Prince Albert the day before, Beck said they worked with economist Ron Styles to make sure their plan was fully costed.

Moe said his party is investing in a new hospital in Prince Albert that will expand services to the tune of about 500 additional healthcare workers.

Moe said many voters are concerned about cost of living pressures in Saskatchewan. He said the party’s income tax reduction plan will help address that pressure. He added that the party’s platform was focused on affordability.

“Everyone that lives in Saskatchewan needs to know that we make sure we invest—and continuing investing—in our communities and our families continue to live well,” Moe said.

“Every Saskatchewan residents has the right and power to decide which party is ready to improve the living condition of the people and future that we have in our province not only for the next four years but setting the platform beyond that.”

Moe add that the Party plans for a strong economy and a bright future of all Saskatchewan residents if re-elected on Oct. 28.

In reaction, NDP leader Carla beck has said the Saskatchewan Party cannot be relied on to deliver on its promises over the next four years.

“Scott Moe’s cuts are hurting people in every part of this province,” Beck said in a press release following a campaign stop in Meadow Lake. “Here in Meadow Lake, women are being forced to deliver their babies on the highway because under Moe, there is no healthcare at home.”