Moe says two charged with deliberately setting fires

Premier Scott Moe revealed during a press conference on Friday that two people have been charged in relation to deliberately setting fires in northern Saskatchewan.

Moe said that many of the fires were human caused whether intentionally or unintentionally.

“The RCMP have informed us that they have now charged a couple of individuals, one with respect to some fires that were being started in the Smeaton/ Snowdon area and another individual that started the fire that originated out of Weyakwin, which is known as the Ditch Fire which is a significant fire that is encroaching on the community of La Ronge in the next while,” Moe said.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the RCMP confirmed that Waskesiu RCMP received a report of a suspicious fire in a rural area off of Highway 96 on May 30. Investigators say the fire was deliberately set and have charged an 18-year-old woman from Montreal Lake Cree Nation with one count, arson. She was scheduled to appear in court on Montreal Lake on June 5.

On June 3, at around 1:45 a.m., Nipawin RCMP received a report of a male setting fires in the ditch beside Highway 55 near the turnoff to Snowdon. Officers responded to find passersby had extinguished a small fire that had started in the area.

A 36-year-old man from Pelican Narrows was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with one count of arson. He made his first court appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.

The RCMP said that they understand there is public interest in seeing if any wildfires can be fully or partially attributed to criminal acts, but said checking into the circumstances of each report of arson received recently will take some time. The RCMP also said many of their officers are actively engaged with wildfire responses.

“We appreciate your patience,” reads the press release. “It’s also important to note that the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency investigates the cause, origin and spread of wildfires. They are best to speak about how or if any incident started or contributed to a wildfire.”

Moe said he has heard all the talk about calling in the military and what supports could the federal government or military provide to wildfire fighting efforts in Saskatchewan.

” I’ve talked with other leaders across Canada and the federal government as recently as this morning with respect to what supports we may need and what supports might be available,” Moe said. Moe explained that there a provincial emergency phone calls three times a day. Each morning call includes Public Safety Canada and the Saskatchewan military liaison and the SPSA talking about what supports could be available for Saskatchewan. Moe said that in Manitoba the Hercules aircraft was used to help evacuate a community that had lost road access

“Should that be the situation in Saskatchewan community, we would be able to access those resources as well,” Moe said. “Up until now, we’ve been fortunate in the way that we have been able to preserve largely road access for any potential evacuations and for getting supplies into those communities as well.”

Moe added that on these calls they also discuss access Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 firefighters. He acknowledged the work of Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the PAGC, Tammy Cook-Searson of the LLIB and Joyce Naytowhow-McLeod for their partnerships in training Type 3 firefighters.

He said because of these partnerships the province does not necessarily need access to Type 2 and Type 3 firefighters from the federal government and there is very little resources for firefighting available at CFB Moose Jaw and Dundurn.

Moe also said that just before the press conference he had talked with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

As of Friday afternoon there are 24 active fires with 247 reported since the start of the season, well above the five-year average of 139.

Moe was speaking during a joint press conference alongside Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) President Marlo Pritchard, Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Tim McLeod and Chief Marshall Rob Cameron of the Saskatchewan Marshalls Service.

The Shoe Fire continues to be the largest fire in Saskatchewan. Pritchard said it’s sitting at around 471,000 hectares, and has an impact on Highways 106, 120, 692,912, 913 and 165.

“That does not mean they’re closed (but) that they are impacted at an occasion and that you should be checking with the highway hotline just to make sure that they are open,” Pritchard said.

The fire has also impacted SaskTel and SaskPower infrastructure in the area.

The Jaysmith Fire northeast of Missinippi is at 136,800 hectares. It has impacted Highway 102 North and Brabant Lake. Other infrastructure in the area includes cabins, lodges, and the Golden Mine Site.

The Ditch Fire north of Weyakwin has caused closures and partial closures of Highway 2 and Highway 969 and is 134,868 hectares. Whelan Bay, Ramsey Bay, Timber Bay and Molanosa have been evacuated. The fire threatens Highway 2 North and Highway 969.

The Pisew Fire west of La Ronge is estimated at around 152,326 hectares. The fire has forced the evacuation of Besnard Lake, Hall Lake, Sucker River, Clam Lake, Wadin Bay, Lac La Ronge, Air Ronge, and La Ronge. According to the SPSA, the fire is impacting Highways 102 and 910.

The Wolf Fire that started west of Denare Beach is estimated at 71,130 hectares, and forced the evacuation of Jan Lake, Denare Beach, Creighton, and the McIlveena Mine Site and Highways 106 and 167.

The Pelican2 Fire near Pelican Narrows is listed as around 34,000 hectares. It is less than 20 km from Pelican Narrows and affecting Highway 13 South and Highway 106.

Pritchard said that there over 30 communities that have been evacuated and between 10,000 and 15,000 people are being supported by the Red Cross, SPSA or communities and other organizations

Pritchard said that there are still 400 value including cabins, residences, lodges and vehicles that have been destroyed or damaged with 267 confirmed.

“We’re still assessing and doing verification work to truly understand the impacts of these fires,” Pritchard said.

“As we speak there are a number of activities going on to verify what that number is. We anticipate that it will be over 400 but the ones that are verified at this point in time is 267. There’s a significant amount of work that has to go into that.”

Pritchard also revealed that the SPSA is working closely with two communities for repatriation of people who have been evacuated. He said that they would be revealing the communities in the coming days after talking with community leadership.

“The situation has stabilized so to ensure that there’s a seamless transition to get as many people back into their communities as quickly and safely as possible, SPSA will be working with those community leaders to ensure that they are aware of the current situation and that when it is safe to do so that they can start bringing their citizens back,” Pritchard said.

If anyone has questions around evacuation operations they can call the SPSA at 1-855-559-5502, which operates from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“We will have hopefully have the answer for you and if not, we will get that answer as soon as possible,” Pritchard said.

Moe reiterated the importance of the phone number and the recent announcement that the province is providing around $15 million in supports for the Red Cross along with the federal government. Their number is 1-800-863-6582.

“The Red Cross is working to set up a 500 person congregate emergency shelter one in one in Saskatoon. I believe. One in Regina. Another one in in Prince Albert as well. And they also will be able to support you as you are displaced from your home,” Moe said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca