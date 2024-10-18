Moe says Sask. Party would introduce change room policy if re-elected

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

If re-elected on Oct. 28, Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says his “first order of business” would be to issue a directive banning “biological boys” from using school change rooms with “biological girls.”

The announcement came Thursday morning in response to a recent complaint that “biological males” changed for gym class with girls at a school in southeast Saskatchewan. Moe said school divisions should already have change room policies, but a provincial standard would ensure all have the same rules in place.

A statement from the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) sent Thursday afternoon did not offer comment on the specifics of the matter, since “doing so could jeopardize student privacy and safety.”

“Our policies and procedures align with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code,” read the statement.

While speaking Thursday at a campaign office in east Regina, Moe was asked how many genders there are. He initially replied “I do not know,” before saying “two from a biological perspective — to my knowledge — and I may stand to be corrected.”

Despite an ongoing court challenge, the Sask. Party government has already passed legislation that requires parental consent for children under 16 to use preferred names or pronouns at school. Bill 137, or the Parents’ Bill of Rights, has faced backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates who argue it violates Charter rights and could cause teachers to out or misgender children.

Bill 137 was enacted using what’s known as the notwithstanding clause, which allows it to stand regardless of whether it violates certain sections of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck has said, if elected, her party would repeal the legislation that she argued would make already-vulnerable kids even more vulnerable.

In an emailed statement sent Thursday afternoon, Beck said the policy announcement came as a result of Moe being “desperate.”

“He’s weaponizing vulnerable kids in a desperate attempt to keep his job, stoking fear and division. It’s the lowest form of gutter politics,” said Beck.

“We know that in Saskatchewan hope beats fear. Every time. It’s time for change.”

Moe said a directive would come from his education minister.

— with files from The Canadian Press

