Moe says ‘balance’ required for Canada-China canola trade agreement

Olivia Grandy

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s hoping an agreement between Canada and China can be reached before January to alleviate the damage done by tariffs on Canadian canola.

“There are going to be steps in building this relationship that will ultimately culminate in the prime minister and the [Chinese] president coming to some sort of agreement … That’s what we hope to see before the end of the calendar year, be it ideal,” Moe said during a news conference on Monday.

He’d just returned from a trade mission to China before heading to Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In China, Moe spent two days meeting with government officials, as the country’s tariffs on Canadian canola continue to punish producers.

The 75.8 per cent tariff was imposed after Canada slapped a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, in alignment with a move by the U.S. in 2024.

Canada is currently reviewing its EV tariff policy. Still, Moe said he recognizes that balance is required to preserve Canada’s changing trade relationship with the U.S — Saskatchewan and Canada’s largest trading partner.

“It’s not as simple as lifting EV tariffs. It’s not as simple as one solution (that’s) going to fix all of the challenges that we have. That’s why it’s so important to engage,” Moe said.

“We need to find that balance, but ensure that we are representing unapologetically all of the interests of Canada, including those in this province.”

Moe also spent time in Japan, where canola markets were on the agenda, he said. Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding visited South Korea to engage in trade talks.

A ‘signal’ from the federal government that relief may come

On the trip, Moe was joined by Kody Blois, the federal secretary. He called this addition, and recent investments to bolster domestic canola demand, a “signal” from the federal government.

On Sept. 5, Canada announced a new $370 million biofuel subsidy designed to ensure competitive prices for the domestically produced seed oil. Ottawa is also making changes to Clean Fuel Regulations that will temporarily increase the amount producers can receive in interest-free advances and provide funding to explore new markets for the commodity.

NDP Trade and Export Development critic Kim Breckner said she considered Moe’s trip unsuccessful, given that China’s tariffs on Canadian canola remain in place.

“Today, Scott Moe came back from China empty-handed,” Breckner said.

She also criticized the federal government’s new subsidy.

“We’ve heard from canola producers that they don’t want handouts. They want to be able to sell their products in the market without these tariffs.”

When asked what he would say to those accusing him of coming back empty-handed, the premier said he doesn’t have the power to put an end to the issue.

“It isn’t going to be any premier, including myself, standing up with President Xi [Jinping] and saying that we have come to a conclusion with respect to the trade irritants that we have with China,” Moe said.

“It has to be the prime minister.”