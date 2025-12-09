Mobile Crisis highlights role of bystanders as province launches Phase 4 of Face the Issue campaign

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched Phase 4 of its Face the Issue public awareness campaign, shifting the focus toward bystanders and community members recognizing signs of interpersonal violence and knowing how to respond safely.

In Prince Albert, staff with Mobile Crisis say those early actions can make a critical difference.

Shelby Stewart, programs manager with the Mobile Crisis Unit and Sexual Assault Centre, said the service responds in a range of situations, including after-hours calls related to interpersonal violence.

“When it comes to the crisis unit after hours, it could be police calling us to situations of interpersonal violence or family friends; the victim themselves might be calling shelters. Really, anyone can call after hours,” Stewart said.

Amy Acorn, an interpersonal violence counsellor with the Breaking Free from Interpersonal Violence program, said bystanders should trust their instincts if something feels wrong.

“If a person is concerned about the well being of another individual, whether it be female or male, if they are seeing signs, whether it be like physical signs of concern, if they are observing any kind of bruising or injury on the potential victim,” she said. “They might be isolated from friends and family. They might be appearing fearful in the presence of their partner. They might have sudden changes to their self-esteem and confidence.”

Acorn added that changes in behavior can also be a red flag.

“If they are not acting typical that they would be in past situations, they might be avoidant of certain topics, of things they might not feel comfortable discussing,” she said.

Stewart said calls to Mobile Crisis often come when situations are already escalating, which is why early intervention matters.

“We also know, in some situations anyway, that the violence escalates; maybe not with each incident, but the longer it goes on, it’ll escalate further and further,” Stewart said. “So if the earlier intervention you can get the better in those situations to keep it from escalating to more serious injuries and harm to the victim.”

According to Stewart, the first priority when Mobile Crisis responds is safety.

“The primary focus is safety of the victim and the children, if there are children involved,” she said. If the client wants to leave the situation, we would help them get into like a shelter or maybe a hotel, maybe out of the city.”

Stewart said every situation is client-driven, and responses can include helping people access medical care, transportation, emergency housing, or legal protections.

Acorn said bystanders should not feel they need to have all the answers.

“By just being supportive,” she said. “Family members just by checking in, ensuring the well being of each other, by asking those questions. And you never know when something may come out.”

She added that support does not have to come with judgment or pressure.

“Just know that the person that might be experiencing the abuse is not alone,” Acorn said. “There is no shame in reaching out for services, and we absolutely want everyone to be safe.”

Phase 4 of Face the Issue focuses on community responsibility and early action, encouraging people to recognize warning signs and connect others with help before violence escalates.

Mobile Crisis staff said community members who are unsure what to do can contact their office to explain a situation and receive guidance.