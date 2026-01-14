MN–S removes minister from portfolio after abusive audio surfaces

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

SASKATCHEWAN — Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) leadership has removed Regional Director and Minister Brent Digness from his ministerial responsibilities following the public circulation of audio recordings that prompted widespread concern over his conduct.

The recordings were first shared on Facebook Jan. 12 by the SK Grassroots Zine group, which posted a video containing audio described as abusive and threatening.

On Jan. 13, MN–S President Glen McCallum issued a formal statement confirming Digness had been removed effective immediately from his roles as Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Sport, chair of the Clarence Campeau Development Fund and chair of the Saskatchewan Métis Economic Development Corporation.

The update sparked public questions about accountability, potential consequences and next steps.

The recordings contained degrading language toward a woman, threats of physical violence toward two men and remarks suggesting an MN–S citizen would be denied services while Digness remained in office.

McCallum said in the statement that the behaviour is not condoned by the MN–S government and the matter has been referred to the MN–S Ethics Committee under its PMC Conduct Policy. McCallum said he has assumed the affected responsibilities while the process unfolds.

The president emphasized the actions were necessary to uphold the integrity of the MN–S government and reassured citizens that services and benefits remain available it said in the statement.

Digness later issued a public statement on social media acknowledging the recording was authentic and accepting responsibility for his language.

“The language heard on that recording is mine. It was inappropriate, unacceptable, and does not reflect the standards I hold for myself,” Digness said. He apologized for his tone and words, citing a deeply painful family dispute following the loss of his parents but stating the context did not excuse his behaviour.

He also addressed concerns raised in the recording, saying his elected position must never be used to retaliate against anyone over personal matters and that statements suggesting otherwise were wrong.

Digness said in his statement, “What I can do and what I owe the public is accountability and accepting the consequences of my actions. I am recommitting myself to the values of restraint, professionalism, and respect. I ask to be judged not only by this moment, but by the steps I take to ensure it is not repeated.”

As of Tuesday evening, MN–S has not announced further disciplinary outcomes.

MN–S leadership has said it will provide further updates as the process continues.