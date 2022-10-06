M&M Food Market Franchise Opportunity Now Available in Prince Albert

As Fall rolls in and we adjust to post-pandemic life by re-evaluating our work-life balance, now is the perfect time to consider owning your own business.

The kids are now settled back in school, and we resume our lives but with a shift in our attitude towards work. During the pandemic a lot of Canadians ditched their traditional 9-5 jobs in favour of entrepreneurship. Whether they want the flexibility and balance of self-employment or the rewards and growth that come from ownership, many are looking for new opportunities to build their own business.

Franchising combines the benefits of ownership with the proven business model, finely tuned operating procedures, and name recognition of an established brand. As Canadians continue to rethink their relationship with work, franchising is an attractive alternative to starting from scratch.

Today, we’re looking for new Franchise Partners who are passionate about M&M Food Market, their local community and ready to grow with a proven brand.

Whether you want to own your own business, switch careers, or diversify your investment portfolio, now is the time to consider the benefits of an M&M Food Market franchise.

Photo Courtesy M&M Food Market.

A Strong and Stable Franchise Opportunity

M&M Food Market products are sold in nearly 3,000 locations across Canada. Since the first store opened in 1980, M&M Food Market has evolved to adapt to economic downturns, changing consumer tastes, and an increasingly competitive retail environment to emerge as Canada’s largest frozen food retailer. This meant that M&M Food Market was well-positioned to respond to the sudden and rapid impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential service, M&M Food Market remained open and supported local communities across Canada by providing a smaller, clean, safe environment for customers to shop in and provide an alternative to restaurants as Canadians cooked more meals at home and looked for other ways to celebrate with family and friends.

Innovating to Reflect our Customers’ Needs

M&M Food Market is a stable as well as dynamic franchise, proven through accelerated investments in key strategic initiatives. A refreshing, modern store design makes it easier for customers to browse, discover new products, and receive personalized customer service from highly trained Meal Advisors.

Innovation is at the heart of the M&M Food Market business. The newly designed and fully-eCommerce enabled M&M website makes ordering online more convenient than ever with the option for in-store or curbside pick-up as well as delivery options available in most communities. The M&M Food Market Rewards program serves up personalized offers to customers based on their shopping behaviour and meal preferences while offering special flyer pricing to members.

New customer centric website has the option for Customers to input dietary and other restrictions and discover new products through tailored recommendations.

The entire food portfolio has been reformulated and M&M Food Market is the only national food retailer in Canada with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours and sweeteners in any of their over 500 products.

Supporting Franchise Partners Every Step of the Way

M&M Food Market provides the tools, training, and support needed to achieve success with the brand.

All Franchise Partners go through comprehensive classroom and in-store training prior to operating their own location. Cloud-based daily training programs, operational manuals and guidelines, ongoing development opportunities, and regular calls with local Area Managers ensure Franchise Partners always have a place to turn to for help.

M&M Food Market has also taken significant steps to minimize the impact of supply chain and labour market disruptions. While these challenges have affected every business to some degree, M&M Food Market has been able to keep products on the shelves and available to customers by working closely with suppliers and managing frozen inventory to reduce the risk of shortages.

A Stable and Resilient Franchise Ready for a Changing Future

The past two years have changed the way we live our lives, and there’s no doubt that there will be many more challenges ahead.

If you’re ready to make a change in your life, now’s the time to consider an M&M Food Market franchise. For more information about the opportunity available in Prince Albert, please contact Liz Riley Director, Franchising at lizr@mmfoodmarket.com or 905-814-2420.