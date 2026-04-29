MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

Saskatchewan continues to see strong economic growth and the 2026-27 budget builds on that momentum with investments supporting affordability, health care and better services. Our province saw 15,000 full-time jobs created in March with an unemployment rate of five per cent, the lowest among provinces and below the national average of 6.7 per cent. This reflects a strong, resilient workforce and steady employer confidence, supporting stability for families and opportunity for communities.

As more people find work and choose to build their lives in Saskatchewan, keeping life affordable at home is just as important to our government as it is to you. That’s why we are marking the second year of a four-year commitment to reduce personal income taxes. This year’s budget continues measures under the Saskatchewan Affordability Act, increasing the Basic Personal Exemption, Spousal and Equivalent-to-Spouse, Dependent Child, and Seniors Supplementary Tax Credits by $500 each. The Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit is also increasing by five per cent, supporting about 300,000 households through quarterly payments, alongside inflation indexing to help ease rising cost of living.

Keeping Saskatchewan one of the most affordable places to live in Canada also means prioritizing the well-being of every resident. That starts with access to quality health care close to home. Construction of the new acute care tower at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital continues to advance. The facility will include a heliport, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms and a dedicated maternity unit with a neonatal intensive care unit. It will also feature advanced imaging services including an MRI, as well as a First Nations and Métis cultural space. These upgrades will support the growing population of northern Saskatchewan with improved access to care for years to come.

Further improving access to care, our government is expanding virtual care for those without a regular provider to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, while also strengthening hospital and emergency services. Nearly $98 million in new funding will add hospital beds, expand ICU capacity and enhance emergency medical services. This investment also includes continued progress on Urgent Care Centres (UCCs) which are already easing pressure on emergency departments and providing faster access to care. Five more UCCs are planned across Saskatchewan, including one in Prince Albert.

Support for mental health and addictions remains an important part of our health care system. The provincial budget dedicates a $9.6 million increase to support a Recovery-Oriented System of Care, strengthening treatment and recovery options for individuals facing challenges. This funding will support Complex Needs Facilities in Prince Albert, providing those in crisis with a safe, monitored space to stabilize when affected by drugs or alcohol. Once stabilized, individuals are connected to appropriate supports and programs to help guide them toward recovery.

Our government will continue to work hard and deliver on its commitments in every corner of the province, so everyone can live a good life, work, raise a family and proudly call Saskatchewan home. You can always reach out to my constituency office by calling 306-763-7677, by email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net, or by stopping by at #7, 598 15th Street East.